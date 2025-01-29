Quayle’s quest to reach Europe - PGA of Australia

Having cut his time on the Japan Golf Tour short late last year, Anthony Quayle had a clear goal in mind on his return to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia … finish in the top-three on the Order of Merit and secure a DP World Tour card.

Ahead of this week’s Webex Players Series Murray River, Quayle is currently in eighth position and is well on his way, the man from Nhulunbuy remarkably getting there without recording a win.

With five top-five finishes since November, including a triplet of thirds highlighted by the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Quayle has certainly been one of the most consistent players on Tour, but also knows how important that elusive win will be in achieving his goal.

“I’m pretty proud of, I guess the level that I’m maintaining each week, but just one floor is, I haven’t got one of them over the line yet,” said Quayle at Cobram Barooga Golf Club today.

“Given what’s at stake, the goal from here on is to probably get at least one of them over the line, maybe a couple and see where that gets me.

“Given how far behind I am with Elvis (Smylie), I really need to probably win a couple of these coming in and see if I can drag one of those spots.”

After wins at both the Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open, and at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Smylie sits proudly atop the Order of Merit at 1247 points, with Quayle at 461.

While Smylie is well clear, Quayle definitely has the second and third positions in his sights, with Cameron Smith (735 points) and Lucas Herbert (717 points) with zero and one chances respectively to add to their tallies.

One of the most loved golfers on the Tour, being back around his mates week-to-week has indeed had a positive impact on Quayle’s play, the Northern Territory born product even having his brother Spencer caddie for him at Webex Players Series Perth a few weeks back.

“I love hanging out with people. I love the social aspect to golf,” said Quayle. “I feel like sometimes when you’re travelling by yourself overseas, you’re a little bit isolated and unable to tap into that part of the job.

“It’s hard to be able to get that sort of experience on the road. Whereas back here I feel like I’m just hanging out with my mates playing Saturday morning golf kind of every week. It’s awesome.”

This was precisely the advice he received from a very well-known name in Queensland golf, and a big reason he decided to come home from Japan.

“I had a pretty good conversation with Phil Scott at the end of last year,” he said of his fellow Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club member.

“I was struggling at the time, I was missing a lot of cuts in Japan and I still had tournaments to play, but it was clashing with all the big events at the end of the year in Australia.

“He was the one that brought it to my attention how important environment is.”

The move has allowed Quayle to be a “better version of himself”, and whether the win he is chasing comes this week at Cobram Barooga or further down the line, he’s confident it will come.

“The one glaring opportunity is the New Zealand Open,” he said. “I think a good performance there is going to go a long way and earning one of those cards and being able to get some more points.

“Continuing to perform well in every event is important though, and this week is just about as good a country golf club as I’ve ever seen. I think the quality is unbelievable.

“The fairways are like carpet. I think it’s going to be an awesome test.”