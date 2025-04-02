Asha Flynn awarded Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship for 2025 - PGA of Australia

After a successful first year for the concept in 2024, Queensland’s Asha Flynn has been awarded this year’s Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship presented by Nippon Shaft.

Since completing the PGA of Australia Membership Pathway Program (MPP) in 2019, Flynn has been making waves not only in her home state of Queensland, but around the country.

Flynn was twice recognised as the PGA of Australia National Coach of the Year – Game Development in consecutive years (2023 and 2024), and has a significant impact on her regular students at Brisbane Golf Club and the Golf Australia High Performance athletes she mentors.

“I was a big Karrie Webb fan growing up,” Flynn said. “When I got the text message from her the other day saying, ‘Hey Asha, it’s Karrie’ … I was like, ‘Yep, that’s it, I can die happy now’.”

With more work with the Golf Australia High-Performance program on the horizon, like escorting the Australian team to this year’s Annika Invitational in Europe, Flynn is eager to develop her elite coaching through the scholarship.

“I feel like I’ll be able to dedicate more time to the high-performance area and grow my expertise in that,” she said.

“Seeing what the best coaches do at that level when you’re working with those elite high-performance players will be valuable.

“Then I can obviously use that for my own players, but also as a coach myself and see what I can improve on and include.”

Along with the mentoring opportunities, Flynn will also receive $7,500 to help enhance her high-performance coaching skills.

Proud that the coaching scholarship is building a legacy alongside the Karrie Webb Series players scholarship, Webb herself has no doubt this scholarship will enable Flynn to further develop and elevate her skillset through mentoring and shadowing opportunities and exposure to current world-class High-Performance coaches.

“I’m very excited that Asha has been awarded the coaching recipient for this year,” said Webb.

“Asha not only showed how passionate she is to continue to grow as a coach but has also impressed many of her peers in the industry.

“I hope this is a great year of growth for Asha.”

Previous scholars:

2024: Jenna Hunter