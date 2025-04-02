Aussies on Tour: Minjee reveals mid-air near miss - PGA of Australia

Minjee Lee has revealed how she almost missed brother Min Woo’s winning putt on Sunday as she returns to the LPGA Tour for this week’s T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

Min Woo’s Houston Open win on the weekend made he and Minjee just the third brother-sister duo with wins on both the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour.

Big sister also has two major championships to her name, the pair now within sight of writing a new chapter in golf’s storied history if 26-year-old Min Woo can one day follow suit.

But as Min Woo was trying to hold off world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and a minor case of the shakes, Minjee was mid-air riding every one of her brother’s shots… until she couldn’t.

“It only cut out twice so that was great,” Minjee said of her in-flight viewing.

“It was just before his final putt from off the green. It kind of cut out then and I was like, Oh my God. But I just refreshed it and it worked again, so not too stressed.

“The guy sitting next to me, he was looking at me a little funny because I was fist pumping when he was making birdies and stuff.

“It was a different experience. I’ve not watched golf on a plane before. It was a first time for everything.

“It was quite fun. I really enjoyed it.”

Not only are Minjee and Min Woo the third brother-sister combination with wins on the major US tours but they now both have wins on four of the world’s seven continents.

Minjee has been without a win of her own since October 2023 but has made a bright start to her 2025 campaign.

Runner-up in her last start at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, the 28-year-old looks confident using a broomstick putter and she ranks eighth for final round scoring average (67.75).

Those numbers count for little however in the T-Mobile Match Play format where Lee will first face off against Thai Jasmine Suwannapura in Round 1 and then meet Patty Tavatanakit and Madelene Sagstrom in the remaining Group Stage matches.

Lee is one of five Aussies contesting the Match Play with Grace Kim to play former Gold Coast high schooler Amy Yang in Round 1.

There was little time for celebrating as Steve Allan backs up from his first PGA TOUR Champions as one of eight Aussies in the field for the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational while the Ripper GC boys are back in action at LIV Golf Miami.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

10:20pm Aaron Baddeley

3:41am Ryan Fox (NZ)

Recent champion: Akshay Bhatia

Past Aussie winners: Joe Kirkwood Snr (1924), Bruce Crampton (1964), Adam Scott (2010), Steven Bowditch (2014)

Prize money: $US9.5m

TV times: Live 10:15pm Thursday, Friday; Live 12am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play

Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, Nevada

Round Robin Day 1

4:25am Grace Kim (Seed: 53) v Amy Yang (12)

4:55am Stephanie Kyriacou (37) v Nasa Hataoka (28)

7:45am Minjee Lee (14) v Jasmine Suwannapura (51)

8:05am Lydia Ko (3) v Hira Naveed (62)

8:15am Gabriela Ruffels (35) v Carlota Ciganda (30)

Recent champion: Nelly Korda

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2m

TV times: Live 8am Thursday on Fox Sports 503; Live 8am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Miami

Trump National Doral, Florida

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Dean Burmester

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US20m

TV times: Live 2am Saturday; Live 1am Sunday; Live 2am Monday on 7 Mate.

Ladies European Tour

Joburg Ladies Open

Modderfontein Golf Club, Johannesburg

5:03pm Kelsey Bennett

8:15pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

9:32pm Momoka Kobori (NZ)

9:43pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ)

Recent champion: Chiara Tamburlini

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €300,000

TV times: Live 9pm Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship

The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, Georgia

11:10pm Harry Hillier (NZ)

3:35am Rhein Gibson

Recent champion: Steven Fisk

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US1m

TV times: Live 12:30am Friday; Live 11:30pm Friday; 11am Sunday; Live 6:30am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Florida

Australasians in the field: Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2.2m

TV times: Live 1:30am Saturday; 5:30am Sunday; Live 4:30am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Americas

70th Brazil Open

Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8:20pm Grant Booth

8:40pm* Charlie Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Matthew Anderson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000