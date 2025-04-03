Ford NSW Open heading to the Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

No stranger to tournament golf, The Vintage Hunter Valley has hosted the tournament, which is part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, four times from 2007 to 2010. Like last year, this year’s championship on November 13-16 will carry a minimum purse of $800,000.



Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser was thrilled with the decision to return to The Vintage for the first time in over a decade.



“This year’s Ford NSW Open presents a fantastic opportunity for us to ensure the tournament continues to be the most prestigious state championship on the Australian golf calendar,” he said.



“Murray Downs was a fabulous venue for last year’s tournament, and the crowds we saw throughout the week proved how thirsty the public are for elite-level golf.



“The general public of the greater Newcastle and Hunter region has a real love of world-class sport, and we know fans of the game will throw their support behind our flagship event.”



Ripper GC Star Lucas Herbert confirmed his status as one of Australian golf’s best in November last year with a three-shot win over his Ripper GC teammate and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, Sydneysider Alex Simpson, and the Hunter’s own Corey Lamb.



“Lucas’ win last year at Murray Downs captured the imagination of fans nationally, while Corey, or ‘Chops’, established himself as a crowd favourite with his quest for the Kel Nalge Cup. Hopefully, we’ll see them battle it out again this November,” Fraser added.



Ford Australia Director of Marketing Ambrose Henderson was excited that Golf NSW is building on the success of the 2024 Ford NSW Open by taking it back to the Hunter Valley region, where Ford has great connections with the local community.



“Since we started our partnership with Golf NSW late last year, we have already seen how golf in regional areas of NSW connects with the local community, and we are proud of the important role Ford and our Ford Dealers play in these communities too.



“The 2025 Ford NSW Open promises to be a spectacular event, with the anticipation of Lucas Herbert’s return to defend his title adding a dynamic edge. It’s thrilling to see such talent continue to grace our tournament, underscoring its prestige in the realm of Australian golf.



“This week we celebrate 100 years of Ford in Australia. As we stride into a new century, partnerships like Golf NSW are vital in our mission to support and uplift local communities through sport.”



Jodie Staples, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Vintage Golf Club, said the organisation was delighted to host the state’s premier golf championship again, adding the opportunity to display to the world what a fantastic destination The Vintage, and indeed the Hunter region, was.



“The Vintage Golf Club is thrilled to host the Ford NSW Men’s Open on our course, and we can’t wait to welcome the players and guests to the Hunter Valley,” she said.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase our beautiful grounds while celebrating the sport we love. We look forward to hosting an incredible event in November.”



PGA of Australia’s General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relationships Nick Dastey noted the Ford NSW Open’s importance on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule and highlighted the excitement of returning to the Hunter Valley region.



“The efforts of Golf NSW to elevate the Ford NSW Open in recent years have been tremendous, and when combining the tournament’s history with the increased prize money, it makes it a highlight of our schedule,” Mr Dastey said.



“Everyone from the players to our staff thoroughly enjoyed Murray Downs in 2024, and I am certain it will be a similar story this year as we return to the Hunter Valley, where the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia has strong ties.”





Tournament Facts:

Host Venue: The Vintage Hunter Valley

Dates: November 13-16, 2025

Prize Fund: AU$800,000 (Min)

Website: www.nswopen.com