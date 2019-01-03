PGA Membership Pathway Program - PGA of Australia

Membership Pathway Program

The PGA Membership Pathway Program (formerly the PGA Trainee Program) has evolved to be one of the world’s most recognised golf related training programs. Greg Norman, John Senden, Nick O’Hern, Peter Lonard and Rod Pampling are all former members of the program.

The PGA Membership Pathway Program provides a platform to gain varied and valuable training and education within golf.

Since its inception, variations of the PGA Membership Program have produced PGA Professionals who have gone on to forge successful careers in both Vocational and Tournament areas. Candidates in the PGA Membership Pathway Program work alongside fully qualified PGA Professionals at approved golf facilities around Australia and receive practical work experience through on the job training.

In addition, they gain access to, and play in a number of, professional events for the duration of the program. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates receive exclusive Membership to one of the oldest and most respected sporting associations in the world, the PGA of Australia.

Program Information

The PGA Membership Pathway Program (MPP) is ideal for both male and female golfers who have a passion for golf and a desire to translate that passion into a career in the golf industry.

Designed for completion over three (3) year period, the MPP will provide real skills in the workplace, in addition to undertaking a nationally accredited diploma level qualification in a preferred area of interest.

Studies in the Program are delivered through on-the-job training, face to face and virtual training schools, and online learning delivered over the calendar year. In addition to workplace and academic requirements, the MPP also requires regular participation in Professional Golf Tournaments to meet PGA Playing Requirements.

For detailed information regarding the PGA Membership Pathway Program please view our Program Prospectus below.

PGA Membership Pathway Program Prospectus



Plan for a Career after Tour

The Tour Professional Articulation (formerly the PGA Bridging Program) is designed as a golf-specific educational pathway to Full Vocational Membership with the PGA of Australia. Accessible to current and former tournament professionals, it helps some of Australia’s best golfers take the next step in their careers in the industry.

Download Program Overview

Alternatively to request a copy of the full program information or to discuss applying please contact the PGA Education Department at: [email protected]

Information Evening

The PGA Education Department conducted an information evening for those interested in pursuing a career in golf.

Watch the webinar below:

An additional webinar was conducted on the PGA Institute and the different qualifications and pathways available into the MPP.

Watch the webinar below:

Course Fees

Fees for the program are set at approx. $4,500 per year.

Please note that fees are set annually by the PGA of Australia Board and are therefore subject to change.

There are additional costs associated with the program which are outlined in the program prospectus.

$250 non-refundable application fee applies



Compulsory Criteria

To submit an application for the PGA MembershipPathway Program applicants must:

a) Be at least eighteen (18) years of age or have completed year 12 by 1 January of the commencing year

b) Be an Australian citizen or permanent resident with the ability to work unrestricted for the duration of the program

c) Provide at least one (1) letter of support (endorsement) from a Full Member (Vocational) of the PGA of Australia

d) Supply a 12 month handicap history (via golf link) or Professional Tour Playing History

e) Have a resume or CV with current academic and employment history.



Preferred Criteria

Whilst not compulsory, applicants will be viewed favourably if they have:

a) A Golf Australia handicap at the time of entry of three (3) or better for males and six (6) or better for females

b) Confirmed employment under a Full Member (Vocational) of the PGA of Australia at an approved facility

c) Two (2) or more additional letters of support (endorsement) from Full Members (Vocational) of the PGA of Australia



For more information

Applications for the 2024 Membership Pathway Program are now open until 31st of July, for additional information on the program please contact the PGA Education Department on: [email protected] or (03) 8320 1911

Apply Now

MPP Application Form Demonstration

Please watch this short video explaining how to complete the MPP Application Form