PGA Tour of Australasia to host Q School in US - PGA of Australia

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia will provide a direct pathway for US-based players in a new Qualifying School initiative to be held in July.

In addition to First Stage and Final Stage of Qualifying School to be held at Moonah Links from April 9-17, the PGA Tour of Australasia will host an additional Final Stage at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia from July 15-18.

Entries open at 9am Friday AEDT (5pm Thursday in the US) with the field restricted to a maximum of 78 players vying for six spots.

It is the first time that the PGA Tour of Australasia has gone global in providing direct entry to a tour that has proven itself to be a pathway to the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA TOUR.

Given the opportunities afforded by the Order of Merit for players to secure major championship starts, DP World Tour cards and further international pathways, the PGA Tour of Australasia has explored ways to entice players from around the world to play in Australia.

“There is growing interest globally in the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia,” said Tour Development Manager for the PGA Tour of Australasia, Kim Felton.

“Our partnerships with international tours have created some great playing opportunities for our players that are appealing to golfers worldwide.

“We believe that hosting a Final Stage of Qualifying School at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club will both create awareness of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia internationally and, ultimately, strengthen the quality of our Tour.

“It was awesome to see Ryggs Johnston win the Australian Open late last year and we hope this drives a few more players down to our great Tour and we see some more international winners.

“Players such as Kazuma Kobori and Ryan Peake have come through Q School the past two years and now have DP World Tour cards. David Micheluzzi, Kazuma Kobori and Elvis Smylie have earned starts in majors from their performances in Australia.

“We are excited to see who enters at Kinderlou Forest and which six players will earn playing rights for the 2025/2026 season with the top spot being exempt into all events, which includes the Australian PGA Championship, the Australian Open and the NZ Open.”

Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, a quality course and well-known as a stern test of golf, hosted the South Georgia Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour between 2007-2014 and has been used as a host venue for Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q School.

The 2024/2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season concluded on Sunday with Harrison Crowe’s victory at The National Tournament.

Through their performances during the season, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Peake, and Anthony Quayle have all currently earned DP World Tour exemptions for 2026.