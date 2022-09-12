PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day to incorporate Women in Golf Careers Showcase - PGA of Australia

The PGA is looking forward to welcoming you to the inaugural PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day and Women in Golf Career Showcase on Saturday, 19 November.

The Professional Golfers Association of Australia (PGA) is looking forward to welcoming you to the inaugural PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day – incorporating the Women in Golf Careers Showcase – on Saturday, 19 November.

The PGA Golf Learning Hub, based at Sandhurst Club, serves to provide everyone an entry point into a career in golf, as well as a physical location where the existing workforce can advance their skills and education.

A world-first in golf education, the Hub Open Day will give you the opportunity to learn about the PGA’s training and education courses and hear from industry experts on the best way to set up for a career in golf. Operating in conjunction with the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program, the PGA Institute – the PGA’s Registered Training Organisation in partnership with Holmesglen Tafe – as well as the PGA Performance Program, the Golf Learning Hub provides a clear pathway for anyone wishing to pursue or upskill in a career in golf.

To RSVP and go into the running to win a night’s stay and breakfast at the InterContinental Sorrento PLUS a round of golf for 2 including a cart at Eagle Ridge, click the button below*

Visit the PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day and set yourself up for a career in golf today!

The Hub Open Day will bring together the best of the industry, and the Women In Golf Careers Showcase will provide added benefit; highlighting the range of career opportunities that exist for women in golf both now and into the future. At the PGA Golf Learning Hub, we look forward to helping facilitate a seamless pathway into the industry for everyone.

Addressing the six key pillars of the golf industry workforce, the Open Day will give you the chance to understand more about: small-business, management, coaching, turf-grass management, hospitality and tourism & events.

*N.B The winner will be drawn at the Open Day and must be present to receive the prize