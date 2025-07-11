Ground-breaking tournament added to PGA schedule - PGA of Australia

The PGA will break new ground in December with a professional tournament staged by people with intellectual disabilities.

To be held at the Glenview Par 3 course west of the Sunshine Coast, the new tournament will be a non-Order of Merit event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series calendar and will be conducted by participants in the Golf Programs Australia Incorporated program.

Established in 2014 by PGA Professional Darrell Dalton and his wife Michelle, GPAI endeavours to use golf to promote inclusivity and provide training and employment opportunities through its associated charity shop in Nambour.

The ultimate aim is a purpose-built golf facility that is staffed by people with intellectual disabilities, from the greens staff through to pro shop and catering in the clubhouse.

The Pro-Am on December 4 has attracted keen interest with more than a third of teams already sold, up to 90 amateurs expected to join 30 professionals who will line up for a world-first golf tournament.

The idea of hosting a pro-am was first proposed to Dalton by PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman two years ago. Now, less than six months out, Dalton says the excitement building within those tasked with delivering the tournament gets greater each day.

“The excitement that it’s generating just in our crew itself is spectacular,” said Dalton.

“This tournament is going to put a spotlight on the people we work with every day, which is what we’re all about.

“Their training, their passion for the game, their passion for the community that we’ve created, they’re just very excited.

“The families are excited, Glenview’s excited. We’ve just got to get that excitement going with our community up here.”

GPAI was awarded Best Sunshine Coast Community Service Organisation of the Year in 2024, recognition that has elevated the organisation’s visibility within the Sunshine Coast region.

Dalton hopes that by hosting a professional golf tournament, word will spread throughout the country courtesy of the professionals who tee it up at Glenview.

“The relationship we hope to build with the PGA and the PGA Pros who play is really important,” Dalton added.

“We’d love their support to spread the word.

“Most people have spent very little time with a person with an intellectual disability so there is an element of fear-based uncertainty.

“We want to break down those barriers because when they meet our people, they are on board instantly and there are smiles left, right and centre.

“I think it’ll be an eyeopener for the PGA Pros that are plugged in, but also the local businesses that are participating.

“PGA Pros are travelling all around Australia and there’s nothing else like this. This has never been done before, so it creates a real talking point that we hope they share at other golf clubs that they visit.”

Working in conjunction with Glenview Professional Wade Hooper, GPAI participants will help with a variety of tasks including greeting golfers, helping with team registrations and facilitating post-round presentations.

To express interest in entering a team or to come on board as a major sponsor for the day click here or e-mail [email protected].