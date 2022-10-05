Women in Golf Careers Showcase to feature at PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day - PGA of Australia

The Women in Golf Careers Showcase shapes as a unique opportunity for women and girls to come together and learn about the exciting career opportunities that exist in golf, both now and into the future.

Running in conjunction with the PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day on Saturday, 19 November, the Showcase presents the ideal chance to come and learn about all of the career offerings in golf.

The Showcase will comprise a range of panel discussions, to be delivered by women who have thrived in the industry. Together they will share stories about their own careers in golf, presenting a clear pathway for those keen to follow in their footsteps.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman is particularly excited about the Showcase and what it offers the future of the sport.

“It will act as a wonderful platform to help promote golf as a viable career pathway for women of all ages,” Kirkman said.

“A career in golf is for anyone, no matter gender or background. If you are passionate about golf then we want to help foster that passion and the Women in Golf Careers Showcase is a great first step.”

Ultimately, the it will highlight golf as an inclusive, accessible and respectful industry for everyone.

To RSVP and go into the running to win a night’s stay and breakfast at the InterContinental Sorrento PLUS a round of golf for 2 including a cart at Eagle Ridge, click the button below*

Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia, Tiffany Cherry emphasised the value that the Showcase will bring to women and girls considering a future in the sport.

“We have the opportunity to create a really positive and engaging experience for women that attracts them to a career in golf,” she said.

“Running the Showcase in partnership with the Learning Hub Open Day is fantastic,” she explained. “It means we can demonstrate that the PGA’s training and education programs – which facilitate a career in golf – are absolutely suitable for women and girls.”

The Women in Golf Careers Showcase – as part of the PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day – will take place at the PGA Golf Learning Hub, based at Sandhurst Club on Saturday, 19 November.

*N.B The winner will be drawn at the Open Day and must be present to receive the prize