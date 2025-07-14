 Aussies on Tour: Twin triumphs for Kim, Allan - PGA of Australia

Grace Kim made it consecutive LPGA major championship wins by Aussies and Steve Allan claimed a second PGA TOUR Champions win for 2025 on another spectacular weekend for Australian golf.

Trailing Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul by two strokes standing on the 72nd tee, Kim produced one of the most extraordinary finishes ever witnessed in major championship golf.

It began with a 4-hybrid to two feet for an eagle to join Thitikul at 14-under and then continued into the playoff.

Unlike the final hole in regulation, Kim’s hybrid failed her on the first playoff hole, flaring out to the right and bouncing into the creek that sits adjacent to the 18th green.

After taking a penalty drop, Kim then delivered a shot that will live on as one of the most extraordinary ever produced by an Australian in a major championship, pitching from the rough, across the creek and into the hole for a most unlikely birdie.

Thitikul delivered a clutch up-and-down of her own to send it to a second playoff hole where Kim again leant on her trusty hybrid to make a second eagle in the space of three trips down 18 and third for the day.

“Obviously it’s a huge achievement for me,” said Kim.

“I’ve had a lot of doubts early this year. I was kind of losing motivation. I kind of had to get some hard conversations done with the team.

“Had to wake up a little bit so to be sitting here next to this trophy is definitely surreal.”

There was cause for celebration too for Allan, who won for the second time this year with one of his sons on the bag.

After notching his Galleri Classic victory with son Liam on the bag, Allan went wire-to-wire at the DICK’s Open with Joey carrying his clubs, the first wire-to-wire winner in the championship’s history.

The 51-year-old Victorian opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.

After playing the first seven holes on Sunday in 1-under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver,” Allan said.

“In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.

“With my son Joey on the bag, it was amazing. He’s a good reader of greens. And just having your son on the bag, make sure that you stay calm, you’re not going to lose it when things go wrong.

“It’s been a great week.”

Matt Jones produced a stunning final round of 65 to lead the charge for Ripper GC at LIV Golf Andalucia, finishing tied for fourth as captain Cameron Smith was tied seventh.

There was a win also for our friends across the Tasman with Kiwi Mark Brown winning the Swiss Seniors Open in his debut on the Legends Tour.

Results

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club, France

1          Grace Kim                    65-68-70-67—270       $US1.2m

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T3        Minjee Lee                   66-71-66-68—271       $523,761

T9        Gabriela Ruffels           65-71-66-72—274       $185,790

T14      Stephanie Kyriacou      70-68-74-64—276       $112,525

T65      Hira Naveed                 71-71-73-72—287       $17,788

MC       Robyn Choi                  71-74—145

MC       Karis Davidson             74-72—146

MC       Lydia Ko (NZ)                73-74—147

MC       Hannah Green              73-77—150

MC       Cassie Porter                73-79—152

DP World Tour/PGA TOUR

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1          Chris Gotterup             68-61-70-66—265       €1,348,571.70

T17      Adam Scott                  69-68-70-67—274       €103,185

T34      Elvis Smylie                  67-71-71-67—276       €45,337.70

T65      Ryan Fox (NZ)               66-70-74-72—282       €16,953.47

MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         69-73—142

MC       Karl Vilips                     71-74—145

PGA TOUR

ISCO Championship

Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Cse), Louisville, Kentucky

1          William Mouw              67-73-69-61—270       $US720,000

MC       Jason Scrivener            74-71—145

MC       Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     73-73—146

MC       Aaron Baddeley           73-74—147

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Andalucia

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

1          Talor Gooch                 69-66-70—205 $US4m

T4        Matt Jones                   74-70-65—209 $833,333

T7        Cameron Smith            69-73-69—211 $522,500

T19      Danny Lee (NZ)            77-68-69—214 $235,000

T32      Lucas Herbert               76-72-69—217 $146,000

T45      Ben Campbell (NZ)       74-69-76—219 $124,333

50        Marc Leishman            74-79-70—223 $60,000

Champions Tour

DICK’S Open

En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York

1          Steve Allan                   63-69-66—198 $US330,000

T5        Michael Wright            68-69-67—204 $90,933

T20      Greg Chalmers             69-66-74—209 $23,467

T41      Scott Hend                   70-71-71—212 $10,560

T51      David Bransdon           68-71-76—215 $5,940

T64      Brendan Jones             75-73-71—219 $2,970

T70      John Senden                75-71-76—222 $1,804

T70      Mark Hensby               73-72-77—222 $1,804

Korn Ferry Tour

The Ascendant

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

1          Neal Shipley                 68-71-67-64—270       $US180,000

MC       Harry Hillier (NZ)          74-69—143

MC       Rhein Gibson               70-75—145    

HotelPlanner Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Royal Beroun Golf Club, Beroun, Czech Republic

1          David Law                    71-62-62-63—258       €48,000

T6        Danny List                    62-65-66-68—261       €10,800

T52      Sam Jones (NZ)            67-67-67-69—270       €1,110

LET Access Series

Vasteras Open

Skerike Golfklubb, Sweden

1          Ragga Kristinsdottir     65-70-73—208 €7,200

T10      Belinda Ji                      71-71-72—214 €1,091.25

T16      Stephanie Bunque        71-70-75—216 €759.75

T23      Kristalle Blum               68-73-76—217 €656.10

T44      Justice Bosio                72-70-80—222 €330

MC       Abbie Teasdale             72-80—152

PGA TOUR Americas

Bromont Open

Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec

Final round to be completed Monday

T23      Tony Chen                    64-69-68-65—266

MC       Grant Booth                 69-71—140

MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        71-70—141

Epson Tour

Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship

Great River Golf Club, Milford, Connecticut

1          Gina Kim                      64-69-73-68—274       $US33,750

T39      Su Oh                          71-72-72-74—289       $1,348

T57      Jess Whitting               75-70-74-75—294       $808

MC       Jennifer Elliott              84-77—161

Legends Tour

Swiss Seniors Open

Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

1          Mark Brown (NZ)          66-65-64—195

T47      Michael Long (NZ)        70-69-70—209


