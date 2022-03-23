PGA Learning Hub to deliver more diverse, qualified workforce - PGA of Australia

A more diverse and qualified workforce servicing the six key pillars of the Australian golf industry will be the driving motivation of the PGA Golf Learning Hub that opened officially at Sandhurst on Wednesday.

The relocation of PGA administrative staff to the Australian Golf Centre in Melbourne has paved the way for an expansion of the PGA’s educational infrastructure already in place at the Sandhurst Club alongside its two championship golf courses.

To operate in conjunction with the existing PGA Membership Pathway Program, Accreditation and Continuing Education Program and the PGA’s Registered Training Organisation – the PGA International Golf Institute, the PGA Golf Learning Hub will serve to provide the entry point to a career in golf as well as a place where the existing workforce can advance their skills and education.

A world-first golf industry education hub, the facility will not only provide additional training opportunities to the more than 25,000 people currently employed throughout Australian golf but provide a clear pathway to anyone wishing to pursue a career in golf.

The six primary pillars that will be catered for are:

• Small Business

• Management

• Coaching

• Turf-grass management

• Tourism and events

• Hospitality

Officially opened by PGA of Australia Chair Rodger Davis and Cr. Nathan Conroy – Mayor Frankston City Council (pictured), the PGA Learning Hub will also aim to raise the profile of under-represented groups within the golf workforce for a more complete and inclusive industry where everyone feels welcome to participate at every level.

“When developing the concept of the PGA Golf Learning Hub, we were determined that the Hub should service all six of the primary workforce pillars of the industry and we are proud that will become a reality,” said Geoff Stewart, PGA General Manager, Membership and Education.

“We believe this is a world-first, with all six of the primary pillars of the industry provided with training and education opportunities via one facility.

“As a sport and recreation, golf has grown significantly over the past few years and the PGA Golf Learning Hub will play a key role in servicing this growth with a well-trained workforce.”

The PGA Learning Hub includes a collaboration with Holmesglen Institute in assisting with the delivery of training to some of the industry’s six workforce pillars.

The project would also not have been possible without financial support from the Victorian Government and the Frankston City Council.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said the Victorian Government’s investment would support the growth of jobs in the state.

“The Hub will be a real asset for the game and will establish Victoria as a key destination for people seeking world-class education and training in the golf industry,” Mr Pakula said.

“Golf is a major employer in Victoria and initiatives like this will ensure the next generation comes through well trained and ready to hit the ground running.”

By offering industry-specific training and qualifications the PGA Learning Hub will not only become a central point for Australians seeking a career in golf but also a major drawcard for international students throughout Asia and the South Pacific.

With 110 years of history including 17 as a Registered Training Organisation (RTO), the PGA of Australia is ideally positioned to deliver every aspect of golf education and training at the one facility at Sandhurst.

The PGA is currently the only RTO in Australia with golf-specific qualifications (Diploma of Golf Management and Diploma of Sport – Golf Professional) and has a proven ability to work on training and education projects with other golf industry stakeholders.

In the near future, the Hub also plans to provide secondary school students will the opportunity to complete entry-level qualifications across the six pillars of the golf industry whilst completing their school education, before moving into core programs guided by their individual career aspirations.

“Our Association (the PGA) has a strong and proud history in golf industry training and education and we are fortunate that we are in a position to take the lead in the implementation of the PGA Golf Learning Hub,” said Stewart.

“It’s great to see the PGA Golf Learning Hub move from concept to implementation today – we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our industry for many years to come.”

For further information on the learning opportunities available through the PGA Learning Hub click here.