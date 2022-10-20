Must give back: Katelyn set to inspire at Women's PGA Cup - PGA of Australia

Katelyn Must always appreciated the care she was shown by PGA Professionals as a junior. Now on the verge of representing Australia as a PGA Professional herself, she considers it a great privilege to do the same and help every golfer enjoy their own playing journey.

The Teaching Professional at Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Must will represent Australia and the broader PGA Membership at the Women’s PGA Cup next week. National representation the crowning achievement of a playing career that includes victory on the WPGA Tour, Katelyn believes that strong on-course performance is a must.

“As a coach, it’s important that I am able to play well in tournaments,” she explained. “To show my students that I can play and that I am able to do what I am directing them to do.”

Performances that she has delivered in recent time, Must finished 20th at the Australian WPGA Championship in January and was tied for 23rd at the Vic Open.

Reflecting on her playing career, Must is quick to credit others – in particular the support and direction from PGA Professionals. Recalling her first taste of the game at Caloundra Golf Club, she is eternally grateful for the warm welcome she received.

“I was the only girl who showed an interest in golf there at the time,” Must recalled. “And I was actually lucky enough to meet Grant Field there.

“He took me under his wing and became like a father figure to me – we would go to the course and play and practice together,” she smiled.

“To be honest, without him I wouldn’t have got to where I have.”

More broadly, Must recognises the importance of having strong mentors to guide a path in the game and is proud to do the same for the next generation now.

“I always had good support and the influence of strong golfers,” explained Must, who turned Professional in 2010. “There were always PGA Professionals who would help guide my next step, even when I wasn’t sure what it should be.”

Today, in her role at Peregian Springs, Must appreciates that that responsibility is now hers. Particularly passionate about helping juniors form an enduring connection to the game, she loves getting on the course with them and helping to show the way.

“It’s my way of giving back to the game, she said. “I know how much of a difference that level of care made to me, so I want to give everyone the same chance.”

The benefits flow both ways too, as Must firmly believes that coaching is a process of continual development. From tailoring her own style to the quirks of each individual player, to undertaking in-depth research to improve her technical understanding, Must is always looking to improve.

“I think you are always evolving as a coach,” said Must. “I love watching other coaches and players to learn what language and strategies they have to help a player improve.”

Though she now dedicates herself to the improvement of other golfers, the upcoming Women’s PGA Cup will give Must the chance to play competitively once again. An exciting opportunity, she has no hesitation in describing how much her selection means.

“To get the chance to go over there and represent Australia is the highest honour I’ve had to date,” she said. “To be overseas, surrounded by likeminded people in an elite environment is very special.

“When you are teaching full-time, it’s pretty rare to get an opportunity like this,” she explained. “So, to be one of five to go over to New Mexico – it really does mean a lot.”

Must knows she will receive a great deal of support from her students and the broader membership at Peregian Springs. Support that means the world to her, she does have one message for anyone who might be missing a lesson while she is away.

“My playing makes my coaching stronger, she smiled. “I’ve always said that if I can go away and do well in tournaments, then my students know they can trust the process of what we are trying to do together .”Must will tee it up alongside Paige Stubbs, Nicole Martino, Angela Tatt and Anne-Marie Knight at Twin Warriors Golf Club in New Mexico October 24-29. The field, comprised of teams from six world PGAs, will compete in a 54-hole strokeplay format, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round.