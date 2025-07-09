Aussies on Tour: Scott, Kyriacou chasing redemption - PGA of Australia

You need only reflect on their post-round interviews 12 months ago to understand why Adam Scott and Stephanie Kyriacou return to their respective venues this week wrestling mixed emotions.

After squeezing in some preparation for The Open at Royal Portrush last week, Scott will play the Genesis Scottish Open for the 11th time having been run down by home-country hero Robert MacIntyre in the 2024 edition.

Kyriacou was also runner-up in her corresponding event of a year ago, denied a major championship triumph when Japan’s Ayaka Furue made eagle at the 72nd hole to steal away the Amundi Evian Championship.

In a sport where winning is so infrequent, finishing second presents the most conflicting confluence of emotional states.

To finish second in such prestigious championships is a mark of success in almost every respect but brings with it the torment of what-ifs and could-have-beens.

“Sucks not to hold the trophy,” was Kyriacou’s typically honest appraisal immediately after last year’s Evian Championship.

“If you told me I would come second at the start of the week I would’ve been happy,” she quickly added.

Adam Scott with one of the most satisfying driver off the decks you'll see 🤩#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/1Okh4VKaEM — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 8, 2025

For Scott, now a week out from his 45th birthday, last year’s Scottish Open was a chance to break a winless drought stretching back more than four years.

That drought is now in its sixth year, making last year’s near miss at The Renaissance Club also one of conflicting emotions.

“Good to be in the mix,” said Scott. “A shame to come up short but Bob did what he had to do to win. Eagle, par, birdie, that’s great stuff.”

Joined by Elvis Smylie and Karl Vilips, Scott is one of three Aussies in the field in Scotland, Kyriacou will be one of nine Australians contesting the fourth women’s major of 2025 in France.

Exempt into next week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland, Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman will prepare alongside Ripper GC teammate Matt Jones at the LIV Golf Andalucia event in Spain and there are eight Aussies in the field for the DICK’S Open on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Photos: Harry How/Getty Images (Scott); Philippe Millereau KMSP (Kyriacou)

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club, France

3:24pm Karis Davidson

3:48pm* Lydia Ko (NZ)

4pm* Minjee Lee

4:48pm Hira Naveed

5pm* Gabriela Ruffels

8pm* Grace Kim, Cassie Porter

8:36pm Hannah Green

8:48pm* Stephanie Kyriacou

10pm Robyn Choi

Recent champion: Ayaka Furue

Past Aussie winners: Rachel Hetherington (2001), Wendy Doolan (2004), Karrie Webb (2006), Minjee Lee (2021)

Prize money: $US8m

TV times: Live 8pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:15pm-12am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 6pm-12am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour/PGA TOUR

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

5:06pm Karl Vilips

5:17pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

5:28pm* Adam Scott

5:39pm Elvis Smylie

10:32pm Ryan Fox (NZ)

Recent champion: Robert MacIntyre

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1973), Craig Parry (1991), Peter O’Malley (1992), Wayne Riley (1995), Min Woo Lee (2021)

Prize money: $US9m

TV times: Live 5:30pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 11:30pm-5am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 11:30pm-5am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR

ISCO Championship

Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Cse), Louisville, Kentucky

8:45pm Jason Scrivener

3:05am Aaron Baddeley

3:38am Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

Recent champion: Harry Hall

Past Aussie winners: Aaron Baddeley (2016)

Prize money: $US4m

TV times: Live 6am-9am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Andalucia

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Sergio Garcia

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US20m

TV times: Live from 8:30pm Friday, Saturday; Live from 7pm Sunday on 7 Plus.

Champions Tour

DICK’S Open

En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York

Australians in the field: Steve Allan, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Scott Hend, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Padraig Harrington

Past Aussie winners:

Prize money: $US2.2m

TV times: Live 4am-6am Saturday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Korn Ferry Tour

The Ascendant

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

11:50pm Harry Hillier (NZ)

4:05am* Rhein Gibson

Recent champion: Cristobal Del Solar

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US1m

HotelPlanner Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Royal Beroun Golf Club, Beroun, Czech Republic

3:40pm Sam Jones (NZ)

4:30pm Danny List

Recent champion: Benjamin Follett-Smith

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €300,000

LET Access Series

Vasteras Open

Skerike Golfklubb, Sweden

4:22pm* Kristalle Blum

8:50pm* Abbie Teasdale

9:01pm* Stephanie Bunque

9:12pm Justice Bosio

9:12pm* Belinda Ji

Recent champion: Puk Lyng Thomsen (2023)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €45,000

PGA TOUR Americas

Bromont Open

Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec

10:10pm Tony Chen

11:30pm Charlie Hillier (NZ)

4:10am* Grant Booth

Recent champion: Ryan Burnett

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000

Epson Tour

Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship

Great River Golf Club, Milford, Connecticut

9:15pm* Jennifer Elliott

2:26am Jess Whitting

2:26am* Su Oh

Recent champion: Daniela Iacobelli

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000

Legends Tour

Swiss Seniors Open

Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Australasians in the field: Mark Brown (NZ), Michael Long (NZ)

Recent champion: Jarmo Sandelin

Past Aussie winners: Bob Shearer (1999), Terry Gale (2005), Peter Fowler (2011)