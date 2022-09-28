New-era pro Stubbs out to conquer the world - PGA of Australia

Sydney’s Paige Stubbs is embracing her life as a new-age professional and will relish the chance to take her talents to the world stage when she represents Australia at the Women’s PGA Cup in October.

The youngest member of Australia’s five-person team, Stubbs is fearlessly chasing her dreams of becoming the world’s best female golf coach, harnessing lessons learned playing professionally to help her both as a player and a coach.

After turning professional in 2015, Stubbs took the chance to play overseas in both Europe and China, a grounding she believes will make her an effective coach.

“I kept pursuing that dream of playing professionally,” she recalls. “I loved it. I’ve always loved competing.

“Travelling as a professional during that time of my life was an incredible experience and I think it really rounds you as a person.

“It’s certainly made me the person and the coach that I am today.”

Now Stubbs, who became a full PGA Member at the start of this year, works as the Teaching Professional at Castle Hill Country Club where she is taking her coaching to the next level.

Determined to help as many golfers as possible, she has expanded her instruction to both in-person and online offerings, embracing technology and the power of social media to make golf instruction more accessible than ever before.

“I’ve always said that I want to help the whole world and I’m conscious of ensuring that I can reach as many people as possible,” she explains. “Only doing that in-person reduces the amount of people you can help.”

Stubbs emphasises that time spent in COVID lockdown- as well as when courses in New South Wales were closed due to floods – inspired her to take her coaching online as well. Now, she offers tuition through online platform Skillest in addition to her coaching at Castle Hill.

Tailoring a range of programs to the individual’s needs, her online offerings range from one-off swing analysis, right through to 24/7 swing support and communication.

“It’s more feasible for the player and for the coach,” says Stubbs, who had three top-five finishes on the WPGA Tour Australasia.

“It means that the player knows they are practising the right things and, in a sense, keeps them accountable as well.

“Where there can be a lag time between lessons in-person, I am able to provide instant feedback for everyone online.”

In addition to those who sign up to her online programs, Stubbs also maintains a strong social media presence, sharing tips and insights for everyone, particularly via her Instagram account.

“I think social media is extremely powerful when used correctly,” says Stubbs. “We do need to be cautious, though, when people just start trawling for answers to their swing.

“There’s no doubt that creating quality content for social media is time consuming, but it is certainly rewarding in the long run.”

Regardless of whether a student shows up on the range or on screen, a lesson with Stubbs is built on the same fundamentals as she tries to understand their goals and then simplify technical advice as much as possible.

“I try to make a distinction between whether someone is chasing a quick fix or whether they are looking to make longer term progress,” she says. “Then it’s about communicating the information in a manner the student can understand. I’m very hands on.

“You learn to explain things differently to different people. We are always learning as PGA Professionals and it’s important we continue that process.”

For all of the time and dedication she gives to help other golfers on their journey, Stubbs is particularly excited to have the chance to focus on her own game and represent Australia next month.

“I’ve always wanted to represent Australia,” she smiles. “I’m incredibly proud to do it and to have the flag on my arm is just super, super cool.

“I can’t answer it any other way.”

Stubbs will tee it up alongside Anne-Marie Knight, Nicole Martino, Katelyn Must and Angela Tatt at Twin Warriors Golf Club in New Mexico October 24-29. The field, comprised of teams from six world PGAs, will compete in a 54-hole strokeplay format, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round.