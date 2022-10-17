Martino's higher purpose at Women's PGA Cup - PGA of Australia

Western Australia’s Nicole Martino will be passionately championing the cause of all female golfers when she represents Australia next week, determined to take her chance to represent the female PGA Membership on the world stage.

Golf Manager at The Western Australian Golf Club, Martino, who has been a Member of the PGA of Australia since 2013, knows that the upcoming Women’s PGA Cup shapes as more than just the chance to get back on the course.

“For me, it’s everything I wanted to achieve in my role – and that is to promote the female golfer,” she explained. “Women are achieving really good things in golf, so this is our chance to get on the world stage and promote every female PGA Professional.”

Having begun her own golfing journey in a junior program at Royal Fremantle Golf Club, Martino boasts a wealth of playing experience. Initially in the United States, she also travelled on the ALPG and China LPGA Tours. Valuable experiences, she learned much about herself in those formative years and it went a long way to shaping her ultimate career aspirations.

“I would promote that experience to anyone, getting overseas and playing against the best players.

“It’s the best way to test yourself and to open your eyes to what the world of golf really looks like.”

Ultimately for Martino, that time revealed that a life on tour might not be the perfect fit.

“I just got so homesick,” she said.

Nevertheless, her passion for the sport remained and a career in golf came calling when Martino chose to pursue PGA Membership in 2013, rather than trying for Ladies European Tour school.

“For me, it was a lifestyle choice. Knowing I’d been away and felt the way I had, it became clear that I was going to pursue a career working in golf, as opposed to a playing career.”

Immediately thriving in her new environment, Martino excelled throughout her time as a PGA Associate. Impressive academics and an acute understanding of her own skillset saw her drawn towards the management side of the industry; an inkling confirmed when she was offered a scholarship to complete the Diploma of Golf Management with the PGA Institute.

“The natural progression can often be to move into coaching, but I was confident I wanted to pursue the management path,” Martino recalled. “Completing the Diploma of Golf Management confirmed that for me, it quite literally took me to the other side of the industry.”

A perfect fit for the 35-year-old, Martino loves her work and has found a place to call home at The Western Australian Golf Club. In her wide-ranging role, she is responsible for the day-to-day golf operation of the thriving club, where the scope includes everything from events, to retail and business management.

“It’s certainly a vast job, but I love every aspect of it,” reflected Martino. “Every day is different and I love that challenge.”

As she finds contentment in her work, Martino’s recent selection for Australia has also reignited a passion for playing. Where her time on the course might have been slightly limited in recent years, she is thrilled to back on the fairways, preparing to represent her country at the Women’s PGA Cup.

“Since the team announcement I have made a point of prioritising my playing and getting out there at least once a week,” she said. “It has reignited my passion and it’s really exciting to be playing and practicing with a purpose again.”

Her selection well received around the club as well, Martino has gratefully received the well-wishes from club members and fellow staff.

“The members are always extremely supportive,” Martino smiled. “It’s always a great confidence boost when people find out and make a nice comment.”

Ultimately, while the chance to travel and play again will be a source of fulfilment for Martino, success for her in New Mexico will mean more than shooting a good score.

“I’m very proud to have the platform to promote golf, to show that for young girls this pathway into a career in the sport exists and is a viable one.

“That’s why, for me, the Women’s PGA Cup is about so much more than playing golf and winning.”

Martino will tee it up alongside Anne-Marie Knight, Paige Stubbs, Katelyn Must and Angela Tatt at Twin Warriors Golf Club in New Mexico October 24-29. The field, comprised of teams from six world PGAs, will compete in a 54-hole strokeplay format, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round.