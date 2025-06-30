 Aussies on Tour: Hensby happy with US Senior Open quest - PGA of Australia

His birthday wish may not have come true yet Mark Hensby left happy after contending all week at the US Senior Open in Colorado.

Co-leader each of the first three days at The Broadmoor, Hensby played in the final group for the second straight day alongside major champions Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink.

A poor start where he dropped shots at the first and fifth holes would ultimately prove costly for Hensby, Harrington (67) establishing a five-stroke gap with birdies at two, three and five, the Irishman claiming his second US Senior Open in three years by one stroke from Cink (68).

Celebrating his 54th birthday, Hensby (73) finished in a tie for fourth, his second top-five finish in the event since 2022.

“When you play with a Hall of Famer and Stewart Cink, obviously a very accomplished player, it’s always fun,” said Hensby.

“You always learn something from them, what they do.

“I felt comfortable, I must admit. Obviously, we all get nervous, but I just didn’t get off to the start I needed to really contend.

“Overall, I’m happy for the week. I had a good week.

“I’m going to be honest, today I just got off to a bad start. We just hit a few clubs that probably weren’t the right clubs and hit it in some bad spots where it’s hard to two-putt.

“Just couldn’t get any momentum going. Just couldn’t get the putter right today.”

Victorian Cameron Percy closed with a superb 4-under 66 to sneak inside the top 10, Scott Hend (70) and Greg Chalmers (69) making it four Aussies inside the top 20.

A briefly held course record 9-under 63 in Round 1 gave Min Woo Lee the foundation for his best PGA TOUR result since his win in Texas in March, a tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic in Detroit.

Cameron Smith closed well to also earn a share of 13th at LIV Golf Dallas while Cassie Porter teamed up with Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh to finish tied sixth at the Dow Championship, the second top 10 of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR
Rocket Classic
Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
1          Aldrich Potgieter          62-70-65-69—266       $US1.728m
Won on fifth hole of sudden-death playoff
T13      Min Woo Lee                63-73-68-66—270       $172,000
T82      Harrison Endycott        67-66-78-72—283       $17,280
MC       Cam Davis                   74-70—144
MC       Aaron Baddeley           71-73—144
MC       Karl Vilips                     71-74—145

US Senior Open
The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado
1          Padraig Harrington      67-67-68-67—269       $US800,000
T4        Mark Hensby               67-67-68-73—275       $165,012
7          Steven Alker (NZ)         69-72-66-70—277       $119,882
T9        Cameron Percy             72-71-70-66—279       $85,798
T16      Scott Hend                   71-69-71-70—281       $54,727
T18      Greg Chalmers             70-72-71-69—282       $45,563.75
T22      Steve Allan                   71-71-69-72—283       $34,923.50
T22      Rod Pampling              70-71-69-73—283       $34,923.50
T32      Stuart Appleby             71-70-73-72—286       $20,952
T45      Richard Green              71-71-73-73—288       $10,630
MC       Michael Campbell (NZ) 74-73—147
MC       Mathew Goggin           77-74– 151
MC       Brendan Jones             83-70—153
MC       Richard Lee (NZ)           78-77—155

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Dallas
Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
1          Patrick Reed                 67-68-75—210 $US4m
Won in sudden-death playoff
T13      Cameron Smith            75-71-68—214 $320,000
T21      Ben Campbell (NZ)       73-70-74—217 $225,000
T25      Marc Leishman            75-70-74—219 $180,000
T40      Danny Lee (NZ)            74-76-74—224 $134,333
T40      Lucas Herbert               75-71-78—224 $134,333
T46      Matt Jones                   79-75-71—225 $124,000

DP World Tour
Italian Open
Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
1          Adrien Saddier             69-64-67-66—266       €436,314.18
T16      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     66-71-67-70—274       €34,648.48
T28      Daniel Gale                  68-71-70-68—277       €22,842.33
T41      Daniel Hillier                70-68-71-70—279       €14,629.36
T50      Danny List                    68-67-70-76—281       €9,606.24
T69      David Micheluzzi          68-69-71-76—284       €4,619.79
MC       Elvis Smylie                  70-72—142
MC       Jason Scrivener            69-74—143
MC       Brett Coletta                76-77—153

LPGA Tour
Dow Championship
Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan
1          Jin Hee Im/Somi Lee                67-63-68-62—260       $US399,510 ea
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
T6        Cassie Porter/Gemma Dryburgh          66-62-73-63—264       $50,621
T10      Karis Davidson/Daniela Darquea          68-66-69-62—265       $35,017
T30      Robyn Choi/Jenny Bae              70-62-74-63—269       $8,282
T35      Fiona Xu (NZ)/Mariel Galdiano 68-66-74-64—272       $6,638     
MC       Lydia Ko (NZ)/Danielle Kang     71-68—139
MC       Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp         73-68—141
MC       Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia         72-70—142

Ladies European Tour
Amundi German Masters
Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany
1          Shannon Tan                70-69-68-76—283       €45,000
3          Amelia Garvey (NZ)      68-72-73-72—285       €18,000
T14      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      75-74-71-72—292       €5,362.50
T19      Kelsey Bennett             70-73-73-77—293       €4,545
T46      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   75-71-75-77—298       €1,590
MC       Amy Walsh                   79-80—159
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       75-85—160    

Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois
1          Austin Smotherman     65-63-68-63—259       $US180,000
T69      Harry Hillier (NZ)          70-67-72-68—277       $3,910
MC       Rhein Gibson               72-67—139
MC       Brett Drewitt                72-69—141

HotelPlanner Tour
Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge
Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France
1          David Horsey               72-66-65-69—272       €48,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T28      Sam Jones (NZ)            71-70-73-67—281       €2,520
MC       Hayden Hopewell        74-76—150

Epson Tour
Otter Creek Championship
Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Indiana
1          Jillian Hollis                  66-68-68—202 $US37,500
T22      Jess Whitting               71-69-73—213 $2,620
T43      Su Oh                          72-71-73—216 $1,373
MC       Jennifer Elliott              74-77—151
MC       Soo Jin Lee                   73-79—152

LET Access Series
PGA of Sweden Championship Landeryd
Landeryds Masters & Landeryds Vasterby, Sweden
1          Katharina Muehlbauer  66-68-71-74—279       €8,678.08
T10      Kristalle Blum               72-73-74-68—287       €1,450.87
T10      Belinda Ji                      72-72-74-69—287       €1,450.87
T14      Stephanie Bunque        72-73-69-74—288       €1,152.56
T33      Justice Bosio                77-68-73-73—291       €722.27
T41      Abbie Teasdale             73-71-77-71—292       €629.16

Korean PGA Tour
KPGA Gunsan CC Open
Gunsan Country Club, Korea
1          Tae Hoon Ok                69-67-65-68—269
T47      Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          70-72-71-74—287
MC       Wonjoon Lee                71-76—147
WD      Junseok Lee                  78


Headlines at a glance

