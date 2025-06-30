Aussies on Tour: Hensby happy with US Senior Open quest - PGA of Australia

His birthday wish may not have come true yet Mark Hensby left happy after contending all week at the US Senior Open in Colorado.
Co-leader each of the first three days at The Broadmoor, Hensby played in the final group for the second straight day alongside major champions Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink.
A poor start where he dropped shots at the first and fifth holes would ultimately prove costly for Hensby, Harrington (67) establishing a five-stroke gap with birdies at two, three and five, the Irishman claiming his second US Senior Open in three years by one stroke from Cink (68).
Celebrating his 54th birthday, Hensby (73) finished in a tie for fourth, his second top-five finish in the event since 2022.
“When you play with a Hall of Famer and Stewart Cink, obviously a very accomplished player, it’s always fun,” said Hensby.
“You always learn something from them, what they do.
“I felt comfortable, I must admit. Obviously, we all get nervous, but I just didn’t get off to the start I needed to really contend.
“Overall, I’m happy for the week. I had a good week.
“I’m going to be honest, today I just got off to a bad start. We just hit a few clubs that probably weren’t the right clubs and hit it in some bad spots where it’s hard to two-putt.
“Just couldn’t get any momentum going. Just couldn’t get the putter right today.”
Victorian Cameron Percy closed with a superb 4-under 66 to sneak inside the top 10, Scott Hend (70) and Greg Chalmers (69) making it four Aussies inside the top 20.
A briefly held course record 9-under 63 in Round 1 gave Min Woo Lee the foundation for his best PGA TOUR result since his win in Texas in March, a tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic in Detroit.
Cameron Smith closed well to also earn a share of 13th at LIV Golf Dallas while Cassie Porter teamed up with Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh to finish tied sixth at the Dow Championship, the second top 10 of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.
Results
PGA TOUR
Rocket Classic
Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
1 Aldrich Potgieter 62-70-65-69—266 $US1.728m
Won on fifth hole of sudden-death playoff
T13 Min Woo Lee 63-73-68-66—270 $172,000
T82 Harrison Endycott 67-66-78-72—283 $17,280
MC Cam Davis 74-70—144
MC Aaron Baddeley 71-73—144
MC Karl Vilips 71-74—145
US Senior Open
The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado
1 Padraig Harrington 67-67-68-67—269 $US800,000
T4 Mark Hensby 67-67-68-73—275 $165,012
7 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-72-66-70—277 $119,882
T9 Cameron Percy 72-71-70-66—279 $85,798
T16 Scott Hend 71-69-71-70—281 $54,727
T18 Greg Chalmers 70-72-71-69—282 $45,563.75
T22 Steve Allan 71-71-69-72—283 $34,923.50
T22 Rod Pampling 70-71-69-73—283 $34,923.50
T32 Stuart Appleby 71-70-73-72—286 $20,952
T45 Richard Green 71-71-73-73—288 $10,630
MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 74-73—147
MC Mathew Goggin 77-74– 151
MC Brendan Jones 83-70—153
MC Richard Lee (NZ) 78-77—155
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Dallas
Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
1 Patrick Reed 67-68-75—210 $US4m
Won in sudden-death playoff
T13 Cameron Smith 75-71-68—214 $320,000
T21 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-70-74—217 $225,000
T25 Marc Leishman 75-70-74—219 $180,000
T40 Danny Lee (NZ) 74-76-74—224 $134,333
T40 Lucas Herbert 75-71-78—224 $134,333
T46 Matt Jones 79-75-71—225 $124,000
DP World Tour
Italian Open
Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
1 Adrien Saddier 69-64-67-66—266 €436,314.18
T16 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 66-71-67-70—274 €34,648.48
T28 Daniel Gale 68-71-70-68—277 €22,842.33
T41 Daniel Hillier 70-68-71-70—279 €14,629.36
T50 Danny List 68-67-70-76—281 €9,606.24
T69 David Micheluzzi 68-69-71-76—284 €4,619.79
MC Elvis Smylie 70-72—142
MC Jason Scrivener 69-74—143
MC Brett Coletta 76-77—153
LPGA Tour
Dow Championship
Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan
1 Jin Hee Im/Somi Lee 67-63-68-62—260 $US399,510 ea
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
T6 Cassie Porter/Gemma Dryburgh 66-62-73-63—264 $50,621
T10 Karis Davidson/Daniela Darquea 68-66-69-62—265 $35,017
T30 Robyn Choi/Jenny Bae 70-62-74-63—269 $8,282
T35 Fiona Xu (NZ)/Mariel Galdiano 68-66-74-64—272 $6,638
MC Lydia Ko (NZ)/Danielle Kang 71-68—139
MC Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 73-68—141
MC Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia 72-70—142
Ladies European Tour
Amundi German Masters
Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany
1 Shannon Tan 70-69-68-76—283 €45,000
3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-72-73-72—285 €18,000
T14 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 75-74-71-72—292 €5,362.50
T19 Kelsey Bennett 70-73-73-77—293 €4,545
T46 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 75-71-75-77—298 €1,590
MC Amy Walsh 79-80—159
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 75-85—160
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois
1 Austin Smotherman 65-63-68-63—259 $US180,000
T69 Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-67-72-68—277 $3,910
MC Rhein Gibson 72-67—139
MC Brett Drewitt 72-69—141
HotelPlanner Tour
Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge
Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France
1 David Horsey 72-66-65-69—272 €48,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T28 Sam Jones (NZ) 71-70-73-67—281 €2,520
MC Hayden Hopewell 74-76—150
Epson Tour
Otter Creek Championship
Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Indiana
1 Jillian Hollis 66-68-68—202 $US37,500
T22 Jess Whitting 71-69-73—213 $2,620
T43 Su Oh 72-71-73—216 $1,373
MC Jennifer Elliott 74-77—151
MC Soo Jin Lee 73-79—152
LET Access Series
PGA of Sweden Championship Landeryd
Landeryds Masters & Landeryds Vasterby, Sweden
1 Katharina Muehlbauer 66-68-71-74—279 €8,678.08
T10 Kristalle Blum 72-73-74-68—287 €1,450.87
T10 Belinda Ji 72-72-74-69—287 €1,450.87
T14 Stephanie Bunque 72-73-69-74—288 €1,152.56
T33 Justice Bosio 77-68-73-73—291 €722.27
T41 Abbie Teasdale 73-71-77-71—292 €629.16
Korean PGA Tour
KPGA Gunsan CC Open
Gunsan Country Club, Korea
1 Tae Hoon Ok 69-67-65-68—269
T47 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 70-72-71-74—287
MC Wonjoon Lee 71-76—147
WD Junseok Lee 78