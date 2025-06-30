Aussies on Tour: Hensby happy with US Senior Open quest - PGA of Australia

His birthday wish may not have come true yet Mark Hensby left happy after contending all week at the US Senior Open in Colorado.

Co-leader each of the first three days at The Broadmoor, Hensby played in the final group for the second straight day alongside major champions Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink.

A poor start where he dropped shots at the first and fifth holes would ultimately prove costly for Hensby, Harrington (67) establishing a five-stroke gap with birdies at two, three and five, the Irishman claiming his second US Senior Open in three years by one stroke from Cink (68).

Celebrating his 54th birthday, Hensby (73) finished in a tie for fourth, his second top-five finish in the event since 2022.

“When you play with a Hall of Famer and Stewart Cink, obviously a very accomplished player, it’s always fun,” said Hensby.

“You always learn something from them, what they do.

“I felt comfortable, I must admit. Obviously, we all get nervous, but I just didn’t get off to the start I needed to really contend.

“Overall, I’m happy for the week. I had a good week.

“I’m going to be honest, today I just got off to a bad start. We just hit a few clubs that probably weren’t the right clubs and hit it in some bad spots where it’s hard to two-putt.

“Just couldn’t get any momentum going. Just couldn’t get the putter right today.”

Victorian Cameron Percy closed with a superb 4-under 66 to sneak inside the top 10, Scott Hend (70) and Greg Chalmers (69) making it four Aussies inside the top 20.

A briefly held course record 9-under 63 in Round 1 gave Min Woo Lee the foundation for his best PGA TOUR result since his win in Texas in March, a tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic in Detroit.

Cameron Smith closed well to also earn a share of 13th at LIV Golf Dallas while Cassie Porter teamed up with Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh to finish tied sixth at the Dow Championship, the second top 10 of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR

Rocket Classic

Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

1 Aldrich Potgieter 62-70-65-69—266 $US1.728m

Won on fifth hole of sudden-death playoff

T13 Min Woo Lee 63-73-68-66—270 $172,000

T82 Harrison Endycott 67-66-78-72—283 $17,280

MC Cam Davis 74-70—144

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-73—144

MC Karl Vilips 71-74—145

US Senior Open

The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado

1 Padraig Harrington 67-67-68-67—269 $US800,000

T4 Mark Hensby 67-67-68-73—275 $165,012

7 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-72-66-70—277 $119,882

T9 Cameron Percy 72-71-70-66—279 $85,798

T16 Scott Hend 71-69-71-70—281 $54,727

T18 Greg Chalmers 70-72-71-69—282 $45,563.75

T22 Steve Allan 71-71-69-72—283 $34,923.50

T22 Rod Pampling 70-71-69-73—283 $34,923.50

T32 Stuart Appleby 71-70-73-72—286 $20,952

T45 Richard Green 71-71-73-73—288 $10,630

MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 74-73—147

MC Mathew Goggin 77-74– 151

MC Brendan Jones 83-70—153

MC Richard Lee (NZ) 78-77—155

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Dallas

Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

1 Patrick Reed 67-68-75—210 $US4m

Won in sudden-death playoff

T13 Cameron Smith 75-71-68—214 $320,000

T21 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-70-74—217 $225,000

T25 Marc Leishman 75-70-74—219 $180,000

T40 Danny Lee (NZ) 74-76-74—224 $134,333

T40 Lucas Herbert 75-71-78—224 $134,333

T46 Matt Jones 79-75-71—225 $124,000

DP World Tour

Italian Open

Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy

1 Adrien Saddier 69-64-67-66—266 €436,314.18

T16 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 66-71-67-70—274 €34,648.48

T28 Daniel Gale 68-71-70-68—277 €22,842.33

T41 Daniel Hillier 70-68-71-70—279 €14,629.36

T50 Danny List 68-67-70-76—281 €9,606.24

T69 David Micheluzzi 68-69-71-76—284 €4,619.79

MC Elvis Smylie 70-72—142

MC Jason Scrivener 69-74—143

MC Brett Coletta 76-77—153

LPGA Tour

Dow Championship

Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

1 Jin Hee Im/Somi Lee 67-63-68-62—260 $US399,510 ea

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

T6 Cassie Porter/Gemma Dryburgh 66-62-73-63—264 $50,621

T10 Karis Davidson/Daniela Darquea 68-66-69-62—265 $35,017

T30 Robyn Choi/Jenny Bae 70-62-74-63—269 $8,282

T35 Fiona Xu (NZ)/Mariel Galdiano 68-66-74-64—272 $6,638

MC Lydia Ko (NZ)/Danielle Kang 71-68—139

MC Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 73-68—141

MC Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia 72-70—142

Ladies European Tour

Amundi German Masters

Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany

1 Shannon Tan 70-69-68-76—283 €45,000

3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-72-73-72—285 €18,000

T14 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 75-74-71-72—292 €5,362.50

T19 Kelsey Bennett 70-73-73-77—293 €4,545

T46 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 75-71-75-77—298 €1,590

MC Amy Walsh 79-80—159

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 75-85—160

Korn Ferry Tour

Memorial Health Championship

Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois

1 Austin Smotherman 65-63-68-63—259 $US180,000

T69 Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-67-72-68—277 $3,910

MC Rhein Gibson 72-67—139

MC Brett Drewitt 72-69—141

HotelPlanner Tour

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France

1 David Horsey 72-66-65-69—272 €48,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

T28 Sam Jones (NZ) 71-70-73-67—281 €2,520

MC Hayden Hopewell 74-76—150

Epson Tour

Otter Creek Championship

Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Indiana

1 Jillian Hollis 66-68-68—202 $US37,500

T22 Jess Whitting 71-69-73—213 $2,620

T43 Su Oh 72-71-73—216 $1,373

MC Jennifer Elliott 74-77—151

MC Soo Jin Lee 73-79—152

LET Access Series

PGA of Sweden Championship Landeryd

Landeryds Masters & Landeryds Vasterby, Sweden

1 Katharina Muehlbauer 66-68-71-74—279 €8,678.08

T10 Kristalle Blum 72-73-74-68—287 €1,450.87

T10 Belinda Ji 72-72-74-69—287 €1,450.87

T14 Stephanie Bunque 72-73-69-74—288 €1,152.56

T33 Justice Bosio 77-68-73-73—291 €722.27

T41 Abbie Teasdale 73-71-77-71—292 €629.16

Korean PGA Tour

KPGA Gunsan CC Open

Gunsan Country Club, Korea

1 Tae Hoon Ok 69-67-65-68—269

T47 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 70-72-71-74—287

MC Wonjoon Lee 71-76—147

WD Junseok Lee 78