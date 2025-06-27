Hensby leads with wild scorecard at US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

A frustrated Mark Hensby defied the notion that pars win USGA championships with a wild scorecard on day one of the US Senior Open in Colorado.

Just 17 players finished Round 1 under par but none did it in quite the manner of Hensby, the Tamworth native making just three pars in his round of 3-under 67 to share the Round 1 lead with three-time major champion Padraig Harrington.

Of the 13 Australasian players in the field, Kiwi Steven Alker (69) was the only one to join Hensby in red figures, Hensby scratching his head after going out in 6-under 30 but making five bogeys in an inward nine of 3-over 37.

“Obviously I felt like I left some out there,” said Hensby.

“It’s just frustrating. I played like s*** the back nine. What else can you say?

“But I’ve never been a very consistent player. I’m hot or cold, and that kind of sucks. Certain shots I keep hitting during rounds, it just pisses me off, so to speak. So yeah, the back nine was just kind of a bit of that.”

That's called setting the tone early!



Aussie Mark Hensby with *eight* birdies on his card already in Round 1. pic.twitter.com/DkwJNSPaWS — USGA (@USGA) June 26, 2025

One of very few Aussies with wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, Hensby has finished inside the top 25 in each of his past eight starts, his best result a tie for eighth at the Principal Charity Classic.

“I’ve been playing decent all year,” added the 53-year-old.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve played great this year. I think I’ve only had one top 10 on the Champions Tour. A lot of top 15 to 22. Just haven’t played that great this year.”

Cashing in on ideal early conditions, Hensby began with three straight birdies before making his first bogey at the par-3 fourth.

He shrugged that off with birdies at five and six, turning in 6-under with further birdies at eight and nine.

Three bogeys and a birdie in his first four holes saw Hensby take a backward step to start the back nine, making a third birdie on a par 3 at 16 before walking off the 18th green disappointed with back-to-back bogeys.

Had it the whole way! 😅@GregChalmersPGA put a LOT of pace on this one… and found the back of the cup for birdie. pic.twitter.com/GrRohJ7fz1 — USGA (@USGA) June 26, 2025

Defeated by Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff at last week’s Kaulig Companies Champinship, Alker made par on every hole on the back nine to shoot 1-under, Greg Chalmers dropping two shots in his final two holes to post even par along with fellow Aussie Rod Pampling.

Round 1 Australasian scores

T1 Mark Hensby -3

T10 Steven Alker (NZ) -1

T18 Greg Chalmers E

T18 Rod Pampling E

T33 Stuart Appleby +1

T33 Richard Green +1

T33 Steve Allan +1

T33 Scott Hend +1

T52 Cameron Percy +2

T77 Michael Campbell (NZ) +4

T118 Mathew Goggin +7

T126 Richard Lee (NZ) +8

T152 Brendan Jones +13

Round 2 tee times AEST

11:42pm Brendan Jones

11:52pm Steve Allan

12:03am Greg Chalmers

12:24am Rod Pampling

12:24am* Scott Hend

12:34am* Steven Alker (NZ)

4:51am Mathew Goggin

4:51am* Richard Lee (NZ)

5:01am* Stuart Appleby

5:12am Michael Campbell (NZ)

5:33am* Cameron Percy

5:43am Richard Green

5:43am* Mark Hensby