Windred’s new direction with Niall Horan

That’s the career trajectory Blake Windred is on following the announcement by former One Direction band member Niall Horan that the Novocastrian is the latest addition to the Modest! Golf Management stable.

In addition to welcoming Windred to the Modest! Golf team, Horan also expressed his devastation at the current bushfire crisis gripping Australia and his admiration for the brave people fighting the blazes on the front line.

“Australia is one of my favourite places in the world, I love the people and performing there has always been a real highlight of any tour,” Horan said in a statement posted to Twitter that at last count had received more than 21,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

“It’s for this reason that I’m so excited to welcome Blake Windred to the Modest! Golf family but it’s so important that we recognise the devastation that is occurring at the same time as this announcement.

“In Australia right now bushfires are destroying thousands of homes, and subsequently lives at a record speed. Millions of acres have been burned in these fires and it’s estimated that over half a billion animals have been killed with this figure likely to continue to soar.

“We’d like to take this time to thank all those providing emergency front line aid: All the rural fire services and the incredibly brave firemen and women involved, so many of whom are volunteers. The Australian Red Cross, The Salvation Army, The RSPCA and The WWF to name just a very few of those involved. Please visit the links to check in on how you can support them. Stay strong Australia.”

Understandably thrilled to be joining a management company that boasts England star Tyrrell Hatton and former Australian Amateur champion Connor Syme, Windred praised Horan for combining the announcement of his signing with a call to action for people to donate to bushfire appeals.

“I’m so delighted to join the brilliant Modest! Golf team,” said Windred, who was tied for 16th at the Emirates Australian Open in December.

“Respect for recognising the importance of this announcement is beyond my signing and serves a much greater good for my home country as a spotlight on the situation back home.

“I’m looking forward to my journey in professional golf alongside Niall, Mark, Danny and the team and am delighted with the decision I have made.”

In addition to expressing their concern for Australians affected by the bushfire crisis, Modest! Golf pledged to make a donation in support of the efforts of the organisations mentioned in Horan’s release and in respect of their new partnership with Windred.