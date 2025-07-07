Aussies on Tour: Top 5s in Morocco, Ireland and Sweden - PGA of Australia

Maverick Antcliff’s best result in close to five years highlighted a week of strong showings from Aussies across the globe.

Not since the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the DP World Tour in 2020 had Antcliff (pictured, centre) featured so prominently on an international leaderboard, posting 9-under at the International Series Morocco on the Asian Tour to earn a share of third.

The top of the leaderboard in Morocco was littered with Australasian talent.

Kiwi Denzel Ieremia finished alongside Antcliff at 9-under as John Lyras made a successful return to tournament golf, finishing tied for eighth along with South Australian Jack Buchanan.

Aussies were prominent in Europe, also.

After an indifferent start to her Ladies European Tour, Kirsten Rudgeley made it back-to-back top 10s with her best result in Europe since finishing runner-up in France last September.

While world No.1 amateur Lottie Woad completed a dominant six-stroke win at the Women’s Irish Open, Rudgeley (pictured, right) was tied fifth, New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey moving into 10th on the Order of Merit with her third top-three finish in her past four stars.

The Aussie flag featured twice inside the top five at the Swedish Strokeplay Championship on the LET Access Series.

Justice Bosio solidified her position at the top of the Rookie of the Year standings and fifth on the Order of Merit with a third top-five finish in her past five starts as Stephanie Bunque (pictured, left) earned a share of third, her best result in Europe in two years.

The 2023/2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, Kazuma Kobori, took a massive step towards retaining his DP World Tour status with a third-place finish at the BMW International Open.

It is the second year in succession that the Order of Merit winner has made a move in Germany.

Twelve months ago David Micheluzzi was second in Munich, Kiwi Kobori climbing 29 spots into 44th on the Race to Dubai ranking.

Photos: Courtesy LET Access Series (Bunque); Steve Bardens/Asian Tour (Antcliff); Tristan Jones/LET (Rudgeley)

Results

PGA TOUR

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

1 Brian Campbell 65-66-68-67—266 $US1.512m

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

MC Jason Day 74-66—140

MC Karl Vilips 77-65—142

MC Harrison Endycott 76-71—147

DP World Tour

BMW International Open

Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

1 Daniel Brown 70-65-65-66—266 €396,713.02

3 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 72-67-68-63—270 €147,017.18

T38 Elvis Smylie 73-66-72-68—279 €14,468.36

MC Daniel Gale 72-70—142

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-70—142

MC David Micheluzzi 72-72—144

MC Jason Scrivener 72-75—147

Asian Tour

International Series Morocco

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco

1 Scott Vincent 71-66-71-70—278 $US360,000

T3 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 71-73-70-69—283 $102,666.67

T3 Maverick Antcliff 69-70-72-72—283 $102,666.67

T8 John Lyras 70-71-73-72—286 $45,900

T8 Jack Buchanan 71-72-68-75—286 $45,900

T10 Kevin Yuan 70-72-74-71—287 $33,975

T22 Travis Smyth 72-71-73-73—289 $18,272.73

T22 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-68-77-71—289 $18,272.73

T33 Ryan Peake 73-73-68-76—290 $14,400

T64 Brett Rankin 71-74-74-78—297 $5,400

MC Todd Sinnott 76-72—148

MC Lawry Flynn 73-76—149

MC Brett Coletta 76-77—153

MC Jack Thompson 78-79—157

Ladies European Tour

KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Carton House, Ireland

1 Lottie Woad (a) 68-67-67-69—271 ——

3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-70-72-67—278 €40,500

T5 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-68-71-72—282 €15,750

T31 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-71-75-69—289 €3,952.50

T31 Kelsey Bennett 72-73-72-72—289 €3,952.50

T31 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 69-76-72-72—289 €3,952.50

MC Amy Walsh 76-76—152

MC Sarah Kemp 78-75—153

PGA TOUR Americas

Explore NB Open

Mactaquac Golf Course, New Brunswick, Canada

1 David Perkins 65-65-68-67—265 $40,500

T34 Grant Booth 67-69-69-70—275

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 69-70—139

HotelPlanner Tour

Interwetten Open

Schladming-Dachstein Golf Club, Oberhaus, Austria

1 Maximilian Steinlechner 64-61-66-64—255 €48,000

T15 Sam Jones (NZ) 62-68-67-65—262 €4,050

MC Tom Power Horan 67-70—137

MC Hayden Hopewell 69-74—143

LET Access Series

Swedish Strokeplay Championship

Golf Uppsala Soderby, Sweden

1 Andrea Lignell 64-77-72—213 €7,200

T3 Stephanie Bunque 71-75-69—215 €3,375

T5 Justice Bosio 71-73-72—216 €1,597.50

T38 Abbie Teasdale 72-76-77—225 €402.75

T42 Belinda Ji 72-80-74—226 €339.30

T54 Kristalle Blum 75-77-77—229 €126

Legends Tour

Reignwood Legends Championship

Reignwood Pine Valley, Beijing

1 Keith Horne 68-68-68—204

T11 Scott Hend 70-69-72—211

T34 Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-74-75—221

T46 Michael Long 77-75-74—226