Aussies on Tour: Top 5s in Morocco, Ireland and Sweden - PGA of Australia

Maverick Antcliff’s best result in close to five years highlighted a week of strong showings from Aussies across the globe.

Not since the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the DP World Tour in 2020 had Antcliff (pictured, centre) featured so prominently on an international leaderboard, posting 9-under at the International Series Morocco on the Asian Tour to earn a share of third.

The top of the leaderboard in Morocco was littered with Australasian talent.

Kiwi Denzel Ieremia finished alongside Antcliff at 9-under as John Lyras made a successful return to tournament golf, finishing tied for eighth along with South Australian Jack Buchanan.

Aussies were prominent in Europe, also.

After an indifferent start to her Ladies European Tour, Kirsten Rudgeley made it back-to-back top 10s with her best result in Europe since finishing runner-up in France last September.

While world No.1 amateur Lottie Woad completed a dominant six-stroke win at the Women’s Irish Open, Rudgeley (pictured, right) was tied fifth, New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey moving into 10th on the Order of Merit with her third top-three finish in her past four stars.

The Aussie flag featured twice inside the top five at the Swedish Strokeplay Championship on the LET Access Series.

Justice Bosio solidified her position at the top of the Rookie of the Year standings and fifth on the Order of Merit with a third top-five finish in her past five starts as Stephanie Bunque (pictured, left) earned a share of third, her best result in Europe in two years.

The 2023/2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, Kazuma Kobori, took a massive step towards retaining his DP World Tour status with a third-place finish at the BMW International Open.

It is the second year in succession that the Order of Merit winner has made a move in Germany.

Twelve months ago David Micheluzzi was second in Munich, Kiwi Kobori climbing 29 spots into 44th on the Race to Dubai ranking.

Photos: Courtesy LET Access Series (Bunque); Steve Bardens/Asian Tour (Antcliff); Tristan Jones/LET (Rudgeley)

Results

PGA TOUR
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
1          Brian Campbell            65-66-68-67—266       $US1.512m
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff
MC       Jason Day                    74-66—140
MC       Karl Vilips                     77-65—142
MC       Harrison Endycott        76-71—147

DP World Tour
BMW International Open
Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
1          Daniel Brown               70-65-65-66—266       €396,713.02
3          Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     72-67-68-63—270       €147,017.18
T38      Elvis Smylie                  73-66-72-68—279       €14,468.36
MC       Daniel Gale                  72-70—142
MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         72-70—142
MC       David Micheluzzi          72-72—144
MC       Jason Scrivener            72-75—147

Asian Tour
International Series Morocco
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco
1          Scott Vincent                71-66-71-70—278       $US360,000
T3        Denzel Ieremia (NZ)     71-73-70-69—283       $102,666.67
T3        Maverick Antcliff          69-70-72-72—283       $102,666.67
T8        John Lyras                    70-71-73-72—286       $45,900
T8        Jack Buchanan             71-72-68-75—286       $45,900
T10      Kevin Yuan                   70-72-74-71—287       $33,975
T22      Travis Smyth                72-71-73-73—289       $18,272.73
T22      Ben Campbell (NZ)       73-68-77-71—289       $18,272.73
T33      Ryan Peake                  73-73-68-76—290       $14,400
T64      Brett Rankin                 71-74-74-78—297       $5,400
MC       Todd Sinnott                76-72—148
MC       Lawry Flynn                  73-76—149
MC       Brett Coletta                76-77—153
MC       Jack Thompson            78-79—157

Ladies European Tour
KPMG Women’s Irish Open
Carton House, Ireland
1          Lottie Woad (a)            68-67-67-69—271       ——
3          Amelia Garvey (NZ)      69-70-72-67—278       €40,500
T5        Kirsten Rudgeley          71-68-71-72—282       €15,750
T31      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   74-71-75-69—289       €3,952.50        
T31      Kelsey Bennett             72-73-72-72—289       €3,952.50        
T31      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      69-76-72-72—289       €3,952.50
MC       Amy Walsh                   76-76—152
MC       Sarah Kemp                 78-75—153

PGA TOUR Americas
Explore NB Open
Mactaquac Golf Course, New Brunswick, Canada
1          David Perkins               65-65-68-67—265       $40,500
T34      Grant Booth                 67-69-69-70—275
MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        69-70—139

HotelPlanner Tour
Interwetten Open
Schladming-Dachstein Golf Club, Oberhaus, Austria
1          Maximilian Steinlechner            64-61-66-64—255       €48,000
T15      Sam Jones (NZ)            62-68-67-65—262       €4,050
MC       Tom Power Horan        67-70—137
MC       Hayden Hopewell        69-74—143

LET Access Series
Swedish Strokeplay Championship
Golf Uppsala Soderby, Sweden
1          Andrea Lignell              64-77-72—213 €7,200
T3        Stephanie Bunque        71-75-69—215 €3,375
T5        Justice Bosio                71-73-72—216 €1,597.50
T38      Abbie Teasdale             72-76-77—225 €402.75
T42      Belinda Ji                      72-80-74—226 €339.30
T54      Kristalle Blum               75-77-77—229 €126

Legends Tour
Reignwood Legends Championship
Reignwood Pine Valley, Beijing
1          Keith Horne                 68-68-68—204
T11      Scott Hend                   70-69-72—211
T34      Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-74-75—221
T46      Michael Long               77-75-74—226


