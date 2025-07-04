Orchard perfect fit as Gibson’s successor at Royal Pines - PGA of Australia

Given their shared history dating back to Mark Gibson coaching her father as a junior at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club, Ali Orchard conceded that day one felt weird.

Having spent the past four years working under Gibson at Mark Gibson’s Exceptional Golf teaching facility at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Tuesday marked the first day of the transition to Ali Orchard Golf Performance.

It was a day where Gibson’s coaching diary was full… and greatly appreciated by his new boss.

“He’s obviously got a really strong client base that he still wants to look after and take care of,” said Orchard.

“The first day he was pumping the lessons and then he left.

“I was like, ‘Well done today.’

“I’ll remember that forever.”

At 67 years of age and a Life Member of the PGA of Australia in his 46th year of service to the game, Gibson is quick to clarify that he is not retiring.

Yes, there is a trip to Europe with his wife planned later this year, but Gibson is not yet ready to relinquish what he describes as the best of both worlds, where he is excited to go to work and excited to get home each day.

He was, however, ready to hand over the reins to a facility he has spent the past 19 years building, but only to the person he felt was perfectly suited to the role.

“I needed someone who was smart, good coach, business minded, professional, respected and with a growing profile. Every box she ticked was a no brainer,” said Gibson.

“I would’ve felt an injustice if when I finished at Royal Pines – and I’m not finishing yet – to not have someone that could carry on that legacy of the quality coaching that the team produces here.

“I’d hate to see it deteriorate and I know that won’t ever happen under Ali’s stewardship.”

The daughter of PGA Professional Paul Orchard, Ali Orchard has been able to call upon Gibson throughout her professional development.

A talented amateur player who dabbled in professional golf, Orchard completed the Sports Management Diploma at the PGA International Golf Institute where Gibson served as a PGA mentor.

It is a relationship that has only strengthened over the past four years, and which gives Orchard the foundation to build on what Gibson has established.

“Even though I admire him immensely, I’ve always felt comfortable around ‘Gibbo’,” Orchard added.

“I think he was Chairman of the PGA at the time, but I pulled him up at the PGA Awards and asked if he could take a photo of me with Mum and Dad.

“More than anything, he’ll always be a role model or a mentor. If I’m questioning something, I’ll just always ask him.

“I don’t know that I ever thought that I’d follow in his footsteps but I always felt like he’d play a part in my career.”

The opportunity is now there for Ali Orchard Golf Performance to create its own legacy.

While her work in coaching elite players and juniors and growing the number of women playing the game will continue, Orchard will apply a portion of her time to making sure her fellow PGA Members have the chance to excel.

The current coaching team also includes Nancy Harvey, Colin Edwards and Douglas Chow, Orchard eager to highlight their individual strengths within the facility.

“What excites me most about this next phase is helping everyone be the best version of themselves, both players and coaches,” she said.

“Coaches all have their own niche so it’s just highlighting why they’re awesome and then targeting their market to help more people.”

At a time when there are more and more women entering the sport, Gibson believes Orchard can leave an indelible mark during her career within Australian golf.

“To get more women professionals, you’ve got to have more women golfers. It’s a percentage thing,” said Gibson.

“Just yesterday I was reflecting on the people that I see Ali coaching, and a fairly solid proportion of her coaching list is females aged between 25-35 who are really excited to be in golf.

“Never in my whole coaching career would I have said that I had that as part of my client base.

“Ali’s going to be a great asset in bringing a lot of women into the game.”

As for their new working arrangement, Gibson likes how it has begun.

“Ali’s empathy for people will make her a great boss,” said Gibson.

“We’ve had three days so far and haven’t had a blue yet.”

Ali Orchard is currently recruiting for a Teaching Professional at RACV Royal Pines Resort. To express your interest or apply, click here.