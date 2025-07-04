SA and WA qualifiers decided for PPC National Final - PGA of Australia

Twelve PGA Members have secured their place at the PGA Professionals Championship National Final following state qualifiers held in South Australia and Western Australia.

Twenty-one PGA Professionals teed it up at Mount Osmond Golf Club to determine the South Australian qualifiers, 28 WA Members fighting it out for seven spots at Cottesloe Golf Club.

Based at Thaxted Park Golf Club, Cody Sherratt shot 72 at Mount Osmond to win the PGA Professionals Championship of South Australia, finishing one shot clear of Legends Tour regular Simon Pope (73).

A playoff was needed to determine the third qualifier for the National Final after Damian Wrigley, Patric Kroschel and Benjamin Stowe all shot 75, Stowe clinching his place at the National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club from November 11-13.

As the leading senior player on the day, Pope also earns a place in the field for the Australian PGA Senior Championship from November 7-9 while Anne-Marie Knight qualified for the National Final as the leading female Professional.

SA qualifiers Benjamin Stowe, Simon Pope and Cody Sherratt.

A playoff was needed also at Cottesloe to finalise the WA qualifiers.

Scott Barr, Stephen Herbert and Conor Brown (pictured top) each shot 3-under 69 to finish tied at the top and guarantee their spots at The Heritage in November.

Two-under 70 was enough for Brody Martin to clinch the fourth spot but four players – Damian Chatterley, Joshua Madden, Ackzel Donaldson and Michael Draper – were forced to play extra holes to decide the final three qualifiers.

Draper would be the unlucky player to miss out as Nicole Martino finished top among the female professionals to also advance to the National Final.

The NSW PGA Professionals Championship scheduled for this week had to be postponed due to the wild weather in Sydney, the Queensland qualifier due to be played at Nudgee Golf Club on July 29.

South Australian final scores

Western Australian final scores