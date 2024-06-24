Will back to winning ways at Emerald Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A close to two-year wait for a win ended in emphatic fashion with Brisbane’s Will Bruyeres taking out the Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-Am at Emerald Golf Club.

Without a victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series since the Northbridge Pro-Am in Sydney in October 2022, Bruyeres backed up a round of 6-under 64 on day one with 7-under 63 in Round 2 and 13-under total.

That was three clear of Tim Hart (66) as Blaike Perkins stormed home with a 63 of his own to snare outright third.

Bruyeres had just one bogey across the 36 holes – the par-3 ninth in Round 2 – but responded with birdies at 11 and 13 to keep the chasers at bay.

“I knew I could make a couple more birdies and just get rid of that mistake,” said Bruyeres.

“It was my only bogey of the tournament so I didn’t really think too much of it to be honest.”

Hunting a sixth straight Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series title, Hart moved into top spot with his runner-up finish, now two shots clear of Perkins with three rounds left to play.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Playing in the group ahead of fellow Round 1 co-leaders Hart and Harrison Wills, Bruyeres played the role of the hunted from the very first hole.

An opening birdie gave him a one-shot buffer from Wills yet it was an eagle at the par-5 sixth and two subsequent birdies that set Bruyeres apart.

The bogey on nine was a temporary hiccup, birdies at 11, 13 and 17 enough to close out a comfortable win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“That eagle putt on six was a big turning point for me,” said Bruyeres.

“It just gave me that little bit of leeway, a little bit of breathing room and then I could just fly through the rest of the holes.

“I had a steady start and then just got hot through the middle and then just hit the ball quite nicely the rest of the day and holed a couple putts.

“Nothing else to it. Just a simple day. And a lot of putts holed.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 William Bruyeres 64-63—127

2 Tim Hart 64-66—130

3 Blaike Perkins 70-63—133

4 Jay Mackenzie 69-65—134

5 Jayden Cripps 68-67—135

T6 Nathan Page 68-68—136

T6 Caleb Bovalina 65-71—136

NEXT UP

The Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series continues on Wednesday with the JET Group Clermont Pro-Am and then concludes with the two-day Blackwater Pro-Am starting Saturday.