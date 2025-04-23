Aussies on Tour: Porter enters major stage - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Cassie Porter will make her first appearance in a major with the ringing endorsement of a fellow Aussie with major championship pedigree at The Chevron Championship starting Thursday night in Texas.

Of the seven Australians to tee it up in the first LPGA major of 2025, Porter is the only one who has to manage major debutant nerves.

But after earning promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2025 via the Epson Tour, the 22-year-old has made a quick transition to the highest echelon in women’s golf.

Her place in the field this week was secured with a fourth-place finish at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, a result that world No.5 Hannah Green believes is an indicator of even bigger things to come.

“I played a practise round with Cassie a couple of weeks ago when we played in Phoenix and she was kind of saying she’s a little bit of a homebody like myself and how to manage things when it comes to schedules,” said Green, the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion.

“It’s obviously great that she’s had a good finish so early in the year so she can at least know what events she’ll get into and what she won’t.

“Chevron is a great course. There is a lot of water and I’m sure she’s kind of used to that playing in Queensland and Sydney.

“She hits a long ball and that will be really beneficial in any major championship. Hopefully having her coach Dan (Morrison) on the bag, if she’s in some tricky moments, that will be able to give her some clarity and some help out there.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the Aussie girls play well this week.”

Porter has the honour of being the first of the Aussies away tonight, teeing off at 10:59pm Thursday night alongside Thai pair Ariya Jutanugarn and Chanettee Wannasaen.

As the women take centre stage, there is a strong Australasian presence at the DP World Tour’s Hainan Open in China, there are nine Aussies contesting the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions and Karl Vilips will partner former Stanford teammate Michael Thorbjornsen and Cam Davis has teamed up with Adam Svensson as he returns to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the first time since 2019.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship

The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

10:59pm Cassie Porter

11:54pm Gabriela Ruffels

12:05am* Hira Naveed

3:59am Stephanie Kyriacou

4:10am* Hannah Green

4:21am* Lydia Ko (NZ)

4:32am* Minjee Lee

4:43am* Grace Kim

Recent champion: Nelly Korda

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2000, 2006)

Prize money: $US8m

TV times: Live 1am-5am, 8am-10am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

10:39pm* Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen

10:52pm Cam Davis/Adam Svensson

4:10am Ryan Fox (NZ)/Garrick Higgo

Recent champions: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

Past Aussie winners: Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt (2017); Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman (2021)

Prize money: $US9.2m

TV times: Live 10pm-8am Thursday; Live 10:45pm-8am Friday; Live 10:30pm-8am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, John Senden.

Recent champion: Stephen Ames

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2m

TV times: 12pm-1:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Mexico City

Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US20m

TV times: Live from 5am Saturday, 4am Sunday, Monday on 7 Mate.

DP World Tour

Hainan Classic

Blackstone Course, Mission Hills Resort Haikou, Hainan Island, China

9am Jason Scrivener

9:50am* Elvis Smylie

10:20am George Worrall

1:50pm* Brett Coletta

2:10pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

2:30pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

3:30pm Danny List

3:30pm* Daniel Gale

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2.55m

Korn Ferry Tour

Veritex Bank Championship

Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas

11:13pm Rhein Gibson

4:27am Harrison Endycott

4:49am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Tim Widing

Past Aussie winners:

Prize money: $US1m

Epson Tour

IOA Championship

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, Beaumont, California

Australians in the field: Robyn Choi, Su Oh

Recent champion: Juliana Hung

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000

Japan Golf Tour

Maezawa Cup

MZ Golf Club, Chiba

9:20am* Brad Kennedy

10:55am Michael Hendry (NZ)

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: ¥200m

PGA Tour Americas

KIA Open

Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

2:10am Charlie Hillier (NZ)

3:30am* Grant Booth

Recent champion: Thomas Longbella

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000

Korea PGA Tour

Woori Finance Championship

Seowon Valley CC, Paju, South Korea

8:10am* Changgi Lee (NZ)

8:50am* Junseok Lee

1:30pm* Wonjoon Lee

2:20pm* Sungjin Yeo (NZ)

Recent champion: Lim Seong-jae

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize Money: KRW1.5b

Legends Tour

Barbados Legends Hosted By Ian Woosnam

Apes Hill, Barbados

Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Scott Hend, Michael Long (NZ)

Recent champion: Peter Baker

Past Aussie winners: Nil