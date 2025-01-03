 adidas PGA Pro-Am Series: Settlers Run - PGA of Australia

Veteran Michael Wright was the only player to keep a clean card as he kicked off the new year with a two-stroke victory at the Harcourts Langwarrin Pro-Am at Settlers Run Golf & Country Club.

Heading into his second season on the Champions Tour in the US, Wright went bogey free in his round of 6-under 66, two clear of Victorian Jack Harrison (68) as nine players finished tied for third at 3-under par.

Starting with a birdie at his opening hole, the short par-4 17th, Wright methodically went about building his round, closing it out with a sixth and final birdie at the par-5 16th.

Turning point

Level with the best of the morning scores at 3-under through 10 holes, Wright made birdie at the 481-metre par-5 ninth and then picked up a further shot at the par-3 11th to build a handy buffer heading into the final few holes.

Quick quotes

“I started off by hitting it into about 12 feet on the 17th hole and rolled that in, so that was a nice start,” said Wright.

“Managed to put another five (birdies) on the card in patches throughout the round and kept the bogeys off the card. It’s always good to not have a bogey and then to finish with a birdie was nice, too.”

Leading scores
1          Michael Wright            66
2          Jack Harrison               68
T3        Cameron Kelly              69
T3        Tim Walker                   69
T3        Michael Choi                69
T3        James Mee                   69
T3        Ruben Lal                     69
T3        Josh Younger               69
T3        David Micheluzzi          69
T3        Douglas Klein               69
T3        Chris Wood                  69

Next up

Peninsula Sotheby’s Portsea Celebrity Pro-Am at Portsea Golf Club, Saturday, January 4.


