adidas PGA Pro-Am Series: Settlers Run - PGA of Australia

Veteran Michael Wright was the only player to keep a clean card as he kicked off the new year with a two-stroke victory at the Harcourts Langwarrin Pro-Am at Settlers Run Golf & Country Club.

Heading into his second season on the Champions Tour in the US, Wright went bogey free in his round of 6-under 66, two clear of Victorian Jack Harrison (68) as nine players finished tied for third at 3-under par.

Starting with a birdie at his opening hole, the short par-4 17th, Wright methodically went about building his round, closing it out with a sixth and final birdie at the par-5 16th.

Turning point

Level with the best of the morning scores at 3-under through 10 holes, Wright made birdie at the 481-metre par-5 ninth and then picked up a further shot at the par-3 11th to build a handy buffer heading into the final few holes.

Quick quotes

“I started off by hitting it into about 12 feet on the 17th hole and rolled that in, so that was a nice start,” said Wright.

“Managed to put another five (birdies) on the card in patches throughout the round and kept the bogeys off the card. It’s always good to not have a bogey and then to finish with a birdie was nice, too.”

Leading scores

1 Michael Wright 66

2 Jack Harrison 68

T3 Cameron Kelly 69

T3 Tim Walker 69

T3 Michael Choi 69

T3 James Mee 69

T3 Ruben Lal 69

T3 Josh Younger 69

T3 David Micheluzzi 69

T3 Douglas Klein 69

T3 Chris Wood 69

Next up

Peninsula Sotheby’s Portsea Celebrity Pro-Am at Portsea Golf Club, Saturday, January 4.