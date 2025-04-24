Push to offer veterans golf program nationally - PGA of Australia

A family entrenched in military service is driving PGA Academy Professional Scott McDermott to seek support in expanding a Melbourne-based golf program for military veterans into a national initiative.

As Australia and New Zealand observe ANZAC Day on Friday in honour of the servicemen and women who have served and those currently deployed, McDermott’s ‘Fairways to Resilience’ golf program is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Initially inspired to develop the program after seeing the impacts of war on his father, brother and uncle – and having witnessed the positive influence golf has had on All Abilities athletes he has coached – McDermott has structured a program that is as strong in social connection as it is in straightening wayward tee shots.

Developed initially with the support of the Department of Veterans Affairs and now sponsored by Frankston RSL, a pilot program with 16 participants last year highlighted the benefits received by those who took part.

Seventy-five per cent of respondents to a post-program questionnaire reported that they felt more socially connected than they did eight weeks prior and 87.5 per cent said that they would continue to play golf to support their well-being.

“If this program were to continue, I would jump at the opportunity to continue as I see the benefit in not only learning and improving on a new skill, but in also supporting my mental health,” said one respondent.

“I need this in my life to help me with my issues,” wrote another.

Given what he has seen not only the past year but through the lived experience of his family dating back to his great grandfather’s service in World War I, McDermott knows the good such a program could do on a national scale.

“All three of my family members who have gone through the military and who are still alive have some level of impact in their life that has been quite dramatic,” McDermott explains.

“Probably the reason why I didn’t end up going down that track because I saw what it does, but at the same time I thought, How can I help these people?

“It’s a holistic approach to developing individuals’ social skills, community skills, getting back out in the community and participating. Being around people who have lived experiences very similar to their own.”

In addition to golf skill development and shared rounds of golf, coffees after each session are built into the program.

It is that development of a self-sustained support network where McDermott sees the greatest potential impact.

“As a golfer, we know how social this game is, we know how good it is for your physical and mental health and we have studies to support that,” he added.

“The responses to that initial questionnaire spoke about connecting with people, making new friendships and being part of a community. If they have a bad day, there is someone they can reach out to with a shared or very similar experience.

“That’s potentially reducing someone’s suicidal thoughts and reducing those by giving them a platform where they can make friendships, develop relationships and feel comfortable.”

To go national, McDermott needs two things.

He wants to build a comprehensive program structure that provides fellow PGA Professionals the toolkit and background to deliver it themselves… and he needs funding.

The number of spots McDermott can currently offer is limited by sponsorship but he hopes support by organisations such as DVA and the Australian Defence Force could open the door for thousands of military personnel to take part.

“I knew what they needed. They wanted social connection and they wanted to start playing golf and the only reason it hasn’t grown further is due to funding,” he said.

“Federal funding would allow us to offer it around the country and for other PGA Professionals to get involved.

“When I talk to people from Frankston RSL, the DVA, people in Canberra, they all love it. They say it’s phenomenal and to keep doing what you’re doing.

“But until we can find that federal funding, the program will remain localised and we’ll be restricted in how many military personnel we can offer it to.”