Trio split spoils at Aston Hills Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Three late bogeys have relegated David Diaz to a three-way tie for victory at the QUBE Logistics Legends Pro-Am at Aston Hills Golf Club.

The first event in the PGA Legends Tour’s South Australian swing, Scott Ford and Michael Isherwood both posted rounds of 1-under 69 to lead the way in the morning groups.

When Diaz made birdie on the back of a brilliant approach shot into the par-4 18th to go 4-under, those morning scores didn’t look to be anywhere near good enough.

But arguably the toughest stretch of the tight, twisting Aston Hills Golf Club layout would bring Diaz undone, dropping shots at each of his final three holes to finish tied with Ford and Isherwood.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Isherwood and Ford were out early on Wednesday, Isherwood starting his round from the third hole, Ford from the sixth.

Courtesy of birdies at six, seven and 10, Isherwood was 3-under through his first eight holes but back-to-back three-putts at 14 and 15 saw him drop back to 1-under.

While Isherwood made his charge early, Ford left his run until late.

He traded a birdie with a bogey at 10 and 11 and after a bogey at one found himself 1-over with two holes to play.

He got back to even par with a birdie at the par-3 fourth and then found the crucial final birdie at the par-5 fifth to match Isherwood’s round.

Diaz signalled his intent early in the afternoon wave, making birdie at his second and third holes.

He moved to 4-under with an eagle at the 274-metre par-4 11th but gave one back at the next, the par-3 12th.

He got back to 4-under with his birdie on 18 but would give up three shots in his final three holes.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Michael Isherwood: “I was 3-under early but with these greens it’s pretty difficult not to have a three-putt at some point. I had a couple of those and hung on for the rest of the way.

“I played here about 30 years ago and it’s a brilliant course. Great condition, beautiful setting but tricky. The fairways, greens, very difficult to keep it in the right position.

“First win on the Legends Tour so very, very pleased.”

Scott Ford: “Lovely golf course. Pleasure to be here.

“You had to golf your ball really well. “Very tricky golf course. Lot of local knowledge needed but I’ve never been here before so I had no idea.

“It all comes down to Terry Price. He’s a great coach.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Michael Isherwood 69

T1 Scott Ford 69

T1 David Diaz 69

4 Michael Long 70

5 Jason Norris 71

T6 Shane Johnson 72

T6 Ian Devlin 72

T6 Adam Henwood 72

T6 Steve Conran 72

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour South Australian leg continues on Thursday with the Living Choice Flagstaff Hill Legends Pro-Am at Flagstaff Hill Golf Club followed by the Metro Homes Glenn Joyner Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Thaxted Park Golf Course.