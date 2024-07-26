Late eagle spurs Wood to Virginia victory - PGA of Australia

Christopher Wood broke clear from a big group of challengers to score a one-shot win in the Breakers Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am today.

At one point late in the afternoon, nine professionals were tied for the lead, with another eight players, including Wood, just one stroke behind.

The turning point came on the 444m par-5 13th hole, the Queenslander’s second last hole of the day, where an eagle lifted the 33-year-old to the eventual winning total of 5-under-par to secure his third adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory for 2024.

William Bruyeres continued a memorable week by sharing second place with Lucas Higgins at -4. After making a rare albatross with a hole-in-one at Howeston on Wednesday, Bruyeres today holed his second shot at the 383m par-4 second.

But while Wood made three on the 13th, Bruyeres, playing in the group behind, made a six to cost him the chance of victory.

A group of six players shared third on 3-under 68, including two winners from earlier this week in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Brisbane swing, Nathan Barbieri and Jack Murdoch.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his round on the 15th, Wood made a fast start with two birdies in his first four holes and was 4-under for the day before bogeys arrived on the seventh and ninth.

He steadied with a birdie on the 10th before holing the crucial eagle from four metres on 13.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Christopher Wood: “I think the big thing for me today was that I drove the ball well and kept it in play which gave me a lot of opportunities to attack the pins. I know the greens really well around here so I knew what the putts were doing.

“You need to take advantage of the par-5s and birdie the short par-4s. There’s a lot of holes where you just have to take your par and move on.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66: Chris Wood (Qld)

67: William Bruyeres (Qld), Lucas Higgins (NSW)

68: Shae Wools-Cobb (Qld), Dylan Gardner (Qld), Jack Murdoch (Vic), Andrew Campbell (NSW), Nathan Barbieri (NSW), Blake Proverbs (Qld)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads to the western suburbs of Brisbane for the Brisbane River Golf Club Pro-Am on Monday.

Photo: Christopher Wood with Virginia Director of Golf Brett Maxwell