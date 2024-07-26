Taylor makes it a Toowoomba double - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Chris Taylor has made it yet another PGA Legends Tour win today at the Provincial Distributors Legends Pro-Am at City Golf Club in Toowoomba.

A joint winner yesterday at Toowoomba Golf Club, Taylor managed to claim the top prize all alone today, shooting a 4-under 65 to finish one shot ahead of Victorian Euan Walters.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Taylor had no trouble finding scoring opportunities at City Golf Club today, carding six birdies, three on each nine.

A bogey at five, and another late on his last hole, 18, Taylor’s only blemishes.

That last bogey, while likely annoying, did not cause Taylor any problems taking home the winnings.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I had a good day with the putter for a change,” said Taylor.

“I probably could’ve wedged it a bit closer than I did so it was probably lucky I had the right distance all day and holed a few from 20-30 feet.

“Just one of those days I had a good day out with the putter, and enjoying Toowoomba.

“I’ve been working on a few things in my swing lately and it seems to be paying off.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

65 Chris Taylor (QLD)

66 Euan Walters (VIC)

67 David Crawford (NSW)

68 Murray Lott (QLD), Stephen Woodhead (QLD), Marcus Cain (QLD), Andre Stolz (QLD)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays in Queensland, heading to the Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Wynnum Golf Club on Monday.