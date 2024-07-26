Pickin the pick of the bunch at Northbridge - PGA of Australia

It is still early days in the professional career of Jye Pickin, yet the former amateur standout already seems comfortable playing for a pay cheque, as shown in his victory today at the Northbridge Golf Club Pro-Am.

Having spent time playing events on the adidas Pro-Am Series in Queensland in recent weeks, and with a pro win already to his name at the Wyong Open, Pickin triumphed with a 2-under 62 around the tight course on Sydney’s North Shore.

The only player to break par on Friday, Pickin finished three in front of six players on 1-over-par that included Northbridge Golf Club’s very own Head Professional Clinton Russell.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his day on the 14th hole in the afternoon wave, Pickin made an early birdie at the par-3 15th before giving the shot back at the par-4 18th.

Pickin then really got going on the front nine, where his approach of finding the narrow fairways around the hilly waterside venue paid dividends with a first birdie coming at the 261-metre par-4 fourth hole.

The Charlestown product went further under par with another birdie at the sixth before dropping a shot at the next, with his birdie at the ninth taking him back to 2-under-par, where he remained over his final four holes to claim his first adidas Pro-Am Series title.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“The golf course was set up awesome. To be honest. I knew coming out here that it was going to be tight off the tee and to put my ball in play all day. I feel like I did that really well.

“The tough par-3s on the front nine, I got it on the putting surface and managed to roll one put in, so I felt that was definitely getting one shot ahead there. And then towards the end of the round I just kept focused on hitting the fairway and hitting the greens, which you have to do around here. It’s such a tight course off the tee.”

“I feel like if I can keep playing well and keep progressing in my own game, I just want to compete, that’s the biggest thing. I love golf and I love competing, I’ll play as much as I can. The Pro-Ams between the regional opens through Golf NSW and then into the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, which I am looking forward to.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

62: Jye Pickin (NSW)

65: Carl Matthews (NSW), Mitchell Gannon (NSW), Darcy Boyd (NSW), Lincoln Tighe (NSW), Clinton Russell (NSW), Trent Britton (ACT)

66: Dylan Thompson (NSW)

NEXT UP

The adidas Pro-Am Series resumes next week, with the Brisbane River Golf Club Pro-Am on Monday followed by Panasonic Air Conditioning Burleigh Pro-Am on Tuesday.