TRANSCRIPT | Nick Flanagan, 101st NZ Open, Round 3

Q. Your name was thrown around at the start of the week as being a real chance here, do you feel like you’re living up to that?

I’m scoring well. I don’t feel like I’m hitting it quite as nicely as I have been recently. I’ve just been finishing off my rounds really well. I had a good finish today, a good finish yesterday and I’m eventually getting the score I kind of feel like I should be having during the round but it just seems to be coming at the end. Hopefully tomorrow I can be a bit more consistent and get rid of those bogeys.

Q. How does it feel to be up near the lead going into the final day tomorrow?

It’s been good. I’ve had a good patch here recently where I’ve been in contention. It’s been a while since I’ve had the juices flowing like that and it’s been great. It’s been full on but I’ve been enjoying it and I’m looking forward to tomorrow for sure.

Q. What will you focus on going into tomorrow game-plan wise?

I think I just need to kind of trim some of the fat with some of my wedge game which wasn’t that great today. Just one or two little mistakes every day has cost me kind of one or two shots but in saying that I don’t think I could have had any worse so far so hopefully tomorrow they all kind of line up and it ends up well.

Q. Were there any highlights for you today?

Probably just 17. I hit probably my drive of the day down there and had 4-iron and just hit one of the best 4-irons I’ve hit in a long time and hit it to a foot and tapped it in and then Wade (Ormsby) went and dunked a wedge on top of me so I squared that hole with him but it was nice to finish off with those really solid shots going into tomorrow.

Q. Is your family here with you or are you speaking with them and getting support from overseas?

Just talking to my wife and our fresh baby still at home. She’s holding the reigns with Scotty and her mum’s helping her out a little bit. We’re face timing every morning and talking with my family a little bit. It’s hard to be away at the moment but I’m kind of doing one week stretches all the way down here and then all the way back. After this week I think I’ll be back in Texas with them for a few weeks at least.