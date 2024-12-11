Lamb to continue banging down the door - PGA of Australia

Emerging cult hero Corey Lamb knows that a first professional win is not a matter of if, but when, and there’s no time like the present.

Those that have been following Lamb’s journey, first through the amateur ranks and now on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, have a growing sense of expectation that a breakthrough is imminent.

With two runner-up finishes already this season at Webex Players Series South Australia and alongside Cameron Smith at the Ford NSW Open, it is a view the Hunter Valley product shares.

His consistent season continued last week with a top-10 finish at the Victorian PGA Championship, solidifying his place inside the top 10 of the Order of Merit.

Currently sitting in seventh position, Lamb is the highest-placed player in this week’s Gippsland Super 6 field and likes his chances at Warragul Country Club.

“I know I can do it, it’s just a matter of it happening,” said the 23-year-old.

“Warragul really suits me. I like the greens and it’s pretty short. I mean, I chip and putt really good, so I think if I can get it around the greens, I should go well.”

Admittedly a little tired coming into his fifth event on the trot, Lamb says the confidence he has found in his game this season has allowed him to conserve energy when required.

“I did a lot of good practice before the season started and I was pretty confident in my game,” he said.

“I’m playing really well, so it’s been good to not have to play as much. If you’re struggling, you need to do a more practice, but I’m sort of getting away with not doing as much.

“I know my game well enough, so it’s all about just recovering and being ready come Thursday.”

Despite playing well in Warragul last year, Lamb missed out on advancing to the Sunday medal match play, an opportunity he is eager not to miss out on again this time around.

“I’ve always loved match play and I’ve actually played really good when I have played match play back in my amateur days,” he said.

In 2019, Lamb took out the Queensland Boys Amateur and the NSW Junior Championship in consecutive weeks, but a maiden professional win has eluded him.

His consistency is carrying him forward though, and Lamb knows that if he keeps banging the door down, eventually it will give way.

“The process is just keep doing what I’m doing and everything will come when it wants to.”