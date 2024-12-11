Kennedy, Barr share Sanctuary Cove Legends win - PGA of Australia

Scott Barr bounced back from the heartbreak of a near miss at PGA TOUR Champions Q School to share victory with Brad Kennedy at the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior.

Both Barr and Kennedy made the mad dash from Arizona to tee it up at Sanctuary Cove, Barr having fallen just one stroke short of securing full PGA TOUR Champions status for 2025.

He and Kennedy both shot rounds of 5-under 67 on The Pines Course at Sanctuary Cove to edge Lucien Tinkler (68) by a shot, Barr thankful for a good night’s sleep for his fourth win of the PGA Legends Tour season.

“I felt like I’d probably go OK today if I could get some sleep last night, which I did,” said Barr.

“My game’s really good and hopefully I get some opportunities next year.

“I’m going to have to make them happen but I’m confident where I’m at.”

Kennedy finished tied for 26th at Q School and was grateful for a win at the golf club that he calls home.

“Being a local boy at Sanctuary Cove, I was very familiar with the pins, and there were some really tough, tricky pins out there today,” said Kennedy. “It was nice to see them tuck a couple.

“Actually hitting into the water on 17 and making bogey got me motivated to get myself started and I made four in a row after that.

“It was nice to come and play out here and support Pete and Adam and also the members of Sanctuary Cove and tie for the win.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

With the Sanctuary Cove greens holding their firmness despite the quantity of rain in south-east Queensland in recent weeks, both Barr and Kennedy took time to adjust.

Barr began his round with a bogey at the par-4 second while Kennedy took seven holes before registering his opening birdie at the par-3 16th.

A bogey followed at the par-5 17th but he responded with a superb birdie at the par-4 18th.

It would be the first of four in succession that would position Kennedy toward the top of the leaderboard.

Barr had no problems finding early birdies, making four in seven holes after his dropped shot on two.

He moved to 4-under with a birdie at the par-4 15th and then closed with a birdie at the first to tie Kennedy’s 5-under total.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

“It actually played beautifully. The course was fantastic,” said Kennedy.

“It’s been in this good a shape for the last two or three months, so I’m pretty spoilt out here to be able to practise and use the facility.”

“We had some nice sunshine here and there, but the course was stunning,” added Barr.

“The greens were firm today, which I was surprised when we started out. You got the big bounce off the green, so just had to make an adjustment.

“The pace was good though and even though we had rain, the course was magnificent.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Brad Kennedy 67

T1 Scott Barr 67

3 Lucien Tinkler 68

4 Adam Henwood 69

T5 Peter Lonard 70

T5 Terry Pilkadaris 70

T5 David Bransdon 70

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour now moves north for the three-event Sunshine Coast swing to close out the season, starting with the Living Choice Australia Legends Pro-Am at Headland Golf Club.