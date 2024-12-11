Aussies on Tour: Day defends, 2025 cards up for grabs - PGA of Australia

Jason Day will seek to bring 2024 to a close with a successful title defence as a host of fellow Aussies look to secure status on a variety of tours for 2025.

Day will team up again with Kiwi Lydia Ko at the Grant Thornton Invitational in Florida, the duo paired with women’s world No.1 Nelly Korda and American Tony Finau for the opening round at the Tiburon Golf Club.

Not only do Day and Ko have positive memories to call upon from their victory of 12 months ago but both had previously won at the venue.

Ko is a two-time winner of the CME Group Tour Championship, an official stop on the LPGA, while Day was on the winning team in the 2014 edition of what was then the QBE Shootout consisting only of PGA TOUR golfers.

The pair are among four teams that have carried over from 2023 with the format remaining the same. A traditional fourball takes place on day one, day two sees teams play foursomes and then on the final day a modified fourball is played where each player tees off and then plays their partner’s ball for the remainder of the hole.

While it is fun and games in Naples, elsewhere in Florida Rhein Gibson and Kiwi pair Harry Hillier and Tim Wilkinson are seeking to play their way onto the PGA TOUR in 2025.

After finishing 88th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Gibson had to come through Second Stage to earn a spot at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry while Hillier was exempt by virtue of finishing top 10 on the PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup Points List. Wilkinson is exempt by virtue of a medical category.

The top five finishers and ties at Q-School’s Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership while the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour.

In Saudi Arabia, 12 Aussies are among the 93 competitors vying for the single spot on offer at LIV Golf Promotions.

Winners on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this season, Jack Buchanan and Phoenix Campbell are among the Aussie contingent that also includes Wade Ormsby, Jed Morgan and Daniel Gale.

Pre-qualifying is currently underway for Final Stage of Ladies European Tour Qualifying School next week in Morocco, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Justice Bosio, Kristalle Blum and amateurs Abbie Teasdale and Belinda Ji all hoping to join Kelsey Bennett in the final field.

After the completion of the final round was delayed a day due to rain, the LPGA Q-Series wrapped on Wednesday with Australia’s Robyn Choi missing out on retaining her card by a single stroke.

Tied for 19th entering the final round, Choi dropped three shots prior to the suspension of play on Monday but returned to post 1-over 73 and finish tied for 27th, the top 25 and ties earning full status for 2025.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

1:10am Rhein Gibson

1:10am* Tim Wilkinson (NZ)

2:10am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

2023 champion: Harrison Endycott

Past Aussie winners: Harrison Endycott (2023)

Grant Thornton Invitational

Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Florida

2:45am Jason Day/Lydia Ko (NZ)

2023 champions: Jason Day and Lydia Ko (NZ)

Past Aussie winners: Jason Day and Lydia Ko (2023)

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Promotions

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Australasians in the field: Maverick Antcliff, Travis Smyth, Jak Carter, Brett Rankin, Jed Morgan, Nick Voke (NZ), Ben Campbell (NZ), Wade Ormsby, Daniel Gale, Jack Buchanan, Phoenix Campbell, Will Bruyerers, Brett Coletta, Matthew Griffin.

2023 champion: Kalle Samooja

Past Aussie winners: Nil

