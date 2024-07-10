 Tooman tops Stolz in tight tussle at Bargara Legends - PGA of Australia

Tooman tops Stolz in tight tussle at Bargara Legends


Queenslander Simon Tooman has triumphed after going toe-to-toe with PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz over two days at the Bargara Legends Pro-Am.

Co-leaders after posting matching rounds of 6-under 65 on day one at picturesque Bargara Golf Club near Bundaberg, Tooman had built a three-shot lead following a two-shot swing on the par-4 13th hole.

But the customary fightback soon came from Stolz, Tooman (70) closing out his round with four straight pars to clinch a one-stroke win at 7-under par from Stolz (71) as Nigel Lane (67) finished outright third at 5-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Paired together for the final round, little separated Tooman and Stolz as they fought through the tricky conditions.

Stolz bogeyed the par-4 second to hand Tooman a slight advantage, an advantage Tooman doubled with a birdie at the par-5 sixth.

A birdie at the par-4 12th got Stolz back within one but when he dropped a shot at 13 and Tooman made birdie, the lead moved out to three shots.

Stolz responded with birdies at 14 and 15 but a bogey on 16 for the second straight day would prove to be the difference at round’s end.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I was waiting for that. I knew he’d do that,” Tooman said of the Stolz charge.

“I knew he had birdie holes at the end, so it didn’t surprise me when he did that.

“I haven’t been playing much this year, so I am very happy that I got a win this early in the season.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
1          Simon Tooman            65-70—135
2          Andre Stolz                  65-71—136
3          Nigel Lane                    70-67—137
T4        Peter Senior OAM        68-70—138
T4        Mark Boulton               74-64—138
T6        Adam Henwood          70-69—139
T6        Terry Price                    70-69—139

NEXT UP

Bundaberg Golf Club hosts the Queensland PGA Senior Foursomes Championship on Wednesday before the two-day Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic starting Saturday at Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club.


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Tooman tops Stolz in tight tussle at Bargara Legends
Former banker fully invested in growing the game
Meet the new PGA Pro-Am Series power couple
Barr tops WA qualifiers for PPC National Final
Media Centre