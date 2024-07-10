Tooman tops Stolz in tight tussle at Bargara Legends - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Simon Tooman has triumphed after going toe-to-toe with PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz over two days at the Bargara Legends Pro-Am.

Co-leaders after posting matching rounds of 6-under 65 on day one at picturesque Bargara Golf Club near Bundaberg, Tooman had built a three-shot lead following a two-shot swing on the par-4 13th hole.

But the customary fightback soon came from Stolz, Tooman (70) closing out his round with four straight pars to clinch a one-stroke win at 7-under par from Stolz (71) as Nigel Lane (67) finished outright third at 5-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Paired together for the final round, little separated Tooman and Stolz as they fought through the tricky conditions.

Stolz bogeyed the par-4 second to hand Tooman a slight advantage, an advantage Tooman doubled with a birdie at the par-5 sixth.

A birdie at the par-4 12th got Stolz back within one but when he dropped a shot at 13 and Tooman made birdie, the lead moved out to three shots.

Stolz responded with birdies at 14 and 15 but a bogey on 16 for the second straight day would prove to be the difference at round’s end.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I was waiting for that. I knew he’d do that,” Tooman said of the Stolz charge.

“I knew he had birdie holes at the end, so it didn’t surprise me when he did that.

“I haven’t been playing much this year, so I am very happy that I got a win this early in the season.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Simon Tooman 65-70—135

2 Andre Stolz 65-71—136

3 Nigel Lane 70-67—137

T4 Peter Senior OAM 68-70—138

T4 Mark Boulton 74-64—138

T6 Adam Henwood 70-69—139

T6 Terry Price 70-69—139

NEXT UP

Bundaberg Golf Club hosts the Queensland PGA Senior Foursomes Championship on Wednesday before the two-day Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic starting Saturday at Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club.