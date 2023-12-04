Tooman comes up trumps at Casino Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Simon Tooman has set his sights on the rich run of events to close out the 2023 PGA Legends Tour season after a one-stroke win at the Northern Rivers Concreting Casino Legends Pro-Am.

Marking his third win in the past 13 starts, Tooman used a practice round at Casino Golf Club the day prior to good effect, posting a round of 3-under 67 to finish one clear of Mike Zilko on Sunday.

Michael Graham was outright third with a score of 1-under 69 as players look toward six events all worth at least $25,000 over the next three weeks.

“I know I need to play well because the events coming up are going to be very, very hard and it’s only going to get harder,” said Tooman.

“I need to be playing well.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting from the fifth tee, Tooman wasted no time moving into red numbers.

He backed up a birdie at the par-5 sixth with a second at the par-4 eighth before peeling off six straight pars.

He took advantage of the short par-4 15th to pick up his third birdie of the day and then turned for home with a birdie on 18.

In oppressive heat, a wrong club selection on the tee at the par-4 first led to his only bogey of the day, steadying with three closing pars to finish one shot in front.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I played very solid; it was really hard work out there playing this golf course.

“I’ve played here before so I’ve got an idea of where to go. I played a practice round yesterday which really helped.

“Fatigue got to me. It was very hot out there and I made a mistake and made a five but I played the last three holes very well because the wind got up and they were pretty tricky.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Simon Tooman 67

2 Mike Zilko 68

3 Michael Graham 69

T4 Troy Alsford 70

T4 Brad Burns 70

T4 Craig Warren 70

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales on Monday for the Lismore Workers Legends Pro-Am at Lismore Workers Golf Club.