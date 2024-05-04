Thompson triumphant at Campbelltown Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Three weeks focusing on the flatstick paid immediate dividends for Bathurst’s Dylan Thompson who went bogey-free in his two-stroke win in the Campbelltown Golf Club Pro-Am.

Campbelltown Golf Club drew a field littered with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia talent but it was Thompson’s 5-under 65 that shone brightest, two clear of James Conran (67) and Josh Armstrong (67).

Seeking his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win since the Kew Country Club Pro-Am last August, Thompson credited “countless hours” on the practice putting green with his third career victory.

“I hit it well at Yenda and Griffith but putted very poorly,” Thompson said.

“I’ve spent countless hours putting the past few weeks and it showed today.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting with birdies at one and four, Thompson was quick to establish his name prominently on the leaderboard.

A string of seven straight pars followed with numerous up-and-downs that would prove crucial in the final wash-up.

The 27-year-old moved to 3-under with a birdie at the par-3 12th but it would be the chip in for eagle at the par-5 13th that ultimately proved the difference.

Conran was the early front-runner with four straight birdies from the second hole but back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11 would halt his momentum.

Armstrong’s challenge came late with birdies at 15 and 16 but he was unable to find the two more he needed to match Thompson’s 5-under total.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“No bogeys, made a lot of up-and-downs, chip-in eagle and holed a lot of short putts.

“I didn’t hit it into any bad spots at all. I always had a shot. Fairways and greens pretty much. Three birdies, an eagle, it was pretty straightforward golf really.

“Hopefully a few solid rounds in the Pro-Am Series, a few Monday pre qualifiers, see how that goes. No real goals at the moment, just play as much as I can around coaching and working in the shop.

“Hopefully a few rounds come together and I can finish high enough on the Order of Merit to move along next year.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Dylan Thompson 65

T2 James Conran 67

T2 Josh Armstrong 67

T4 Andrew Evans 68

T4 Jason Perkin 68

T4 Andrew Richards 68

T4 Soo Jin Lee 68

