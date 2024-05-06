Baillie upstages pros with South West Open win - PGA of Australia

Western Australian amateur Adam Baillie has upstaged a host of Tour winners to claim the 2024 South West Isuzu South West Open at Bunbury Golf Club.

The reigning club champion at Lakelands Country Club in Perth’s northern suburbs, Baillie followed up a round of 3-under 69 on Saturday with 5-under 67 on Sunday to finish level with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regular James Marchesani (68-68) at 8-under par.

The pair squared off in a playoff where Baillie leant on his superb short game to claim victory, Marchesani having to be content with the winner’s prize purse.

Two strokes off the lead after Round 1, The National Tournament winner Cameron John shot 2-under 70 in the second round to finish outright third at 7-under.

Brady Watt (67) and Scott Strange (69) shared fourth spot at 6-under followed by Braden Becker (69), Marcus Fraser (70) and Zach Maxwell, whose 6-under 66 was the round of the tournament.

Third in the Gosnells Open two weeks ago, Baillie is eyeing off a potential move to the US to attend college.

A member at The Vines Resort, and coached by PGA Professional David Harris and Associate Daniel Hoeve, the 21-year-old is proving to be more mentally resilient of late and needed every ounce of it coming down the stretch.

Playing in the final group with John and fellow WA amateur Zach Capelli, Baillie birdied three of his final five holes to match Marchesani’s two-round total.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series WA swing is the GMW & Radlink Wembley Pro-Am at Wembley Golf Course on Wednesday.

