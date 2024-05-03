Gill wins after late drama at Victorian Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Victorian Daniel Gill has won the Victorian PGA Associate Championship in a playoff after a dramatic conclusion to the final round at Club Tocumwal.

Gill birdied the 18th hole of the Captain’s Course at Tocumwal to post a final round of 3-under 69 and 7-under total.

At that point he held the lead in the clubhouse but with 54-hole leader Baxter Droop (Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort) standing on the 18th tee at 9-under par, it didn’t look like being enough.

Unfortunately for Droop (73) his tee shot at the 72nd hole sailed out of bounds, the resulting double bogey dropping him to 7-under and tied with Gill.

The two players returned to the 18th hole and it was Gill who immediately took the upper hand.

As he found the fairway, Droop’s tee shot finished in the rough left of the fairway. Droop’s second shot came up short of the green but after chipping up to 12 feet was unable to make the putt for par.

Gill hit his approach to 20 feet on the left side of the green and showed great touch to roll his first putt down to just two feet.

With the championship there for the taking, Gill stepped in, holed his putt for par and claimed the biggest win in his two years in the Membership Pathway Program.

“This is my 12th win as a PGA Associate but my first major win,” said a jubilant Gill.

“Being four shots back standing on 17, I knew I had to birdie the last to have a chance but I didn’t think it would lead to a playoff.

“I would like to thank my home club, Peninsula Kingswood, who have been more than accommodating with my playing.

“They have allowed me to go part-time so I can spend more time on my playing career, which I’m very thankful for.”

Gill also paid credit to the team at Club Tocumwal for the presentation of the golf course and hospitality extended by everyone during the week.

“The course has been unreal every year and keeps getting better and better,” he added.

“I played golf as a junior here and so it was something special to take the win.”

The only player without an over-par round all week, Sheradyn Johnson (The National Golf Club) missed the playoff by just one stroke, ending her week with a round of 1-under 71 and 6-under total.

Damon Stephenson (69) and Jack Wright (73) shared fourth spot while Adam Naaman and Adam Migur shared the best score in the final round with rounds of 5-under 67.

Final scores