Three-way tie at Ashgrove Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Even-par 68 proved to be good enough as Chris Hollingsworth, Craig Goodall and Martin Peterson finished tied at the top at the inaugural Ashgrove Legends Pro-Am at Ashgrove Golf Course in Brisbane.

One of a number of new stops on the PGA Legends Tour circuit in 2023, the twisting, exacting Ashgrove layout proved to be a worthy test.

Hollingsworth set the mark of 68 in the morning field, Goodall and Peterson mastering the windier conditions best in the afternoon to match it.

Although slightly resentful of the early alarm, Hollingsworth conceded that the morning tee time was probably the pick of the draw.

“It was perfect. It was about 30 degrees when we teed off at 7:15am,” said Hollingsworth.

“Probably not feeling so sorry for them given that I got up at 4am but we probably got the best of the day.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting from the par-3 17th, Hollingsworth needed a birdie on his final hole – the par-4 16th – to post even par in the clubhouse.

Opening his round with a birdie at the par-4 11th, Goodall was 2-under through eight holes before dropping shots at both one and two.

Back-to-back birdies at eight and nine got him back to 2-under par but bogeys at both eight and nine once again dropped him back to level par.

Like Hollingsworth, Peterson began his round at the par-3 17th, a birdie the ideal way to start his round.

With the exception of a bogey on one it was pars until Peterson reached the 10th, trading three birdies with three bogeys over his final seven holes to finish level with Hollingsworth and Goodall.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It’s quite amazing, the golf course. It’s one of the very few courses we get to play that exercises all of our shot-making,” said Hollingsworth.

“There are very few standard, flat lies, a lot of thought processes need to happen off the tee to make sure you put your tee shot in the right spot and then, of course, have a chance to do what you can for pars and birdies on the greens.

“I’m new to the course but very pleasantly surprised.

“Bit of a hidden gem and already looking forward to next year.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Chris Hollingsworth 68

T1 Craig Goodall 68

T1 Martin Peterson 68

T4 Stephen Woodhead 69

T4 Peter Jones 69

NEXT UP

The 2023 PGA Legends Tour season comes to a close with the Sunshine Coast Swing, starting with the Noosa Atlas Golf Services Legends Pro-Am at Noosa Golf Course on Tuesday.