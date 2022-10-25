Stories of success at the PGA Institute - PGA of Australia

PGA Institute students have been treated to a special presentation from current Box Hill Golf Club President, Mark Whitfield as they prepare for their own careers in golf.

Whitfield, who spent nearly 40 years in senior business management, was able to give students an insight into what it takes to succeed in business and the skills that are required to thrive across a range of industries.

“It is important that you have a solid foundation in strategic planning, team building, mentoring and in particular culture development,” he explained.

Skills that held him in good stead, Whitfield spent 15 years in merchandising for Bunnings and in his time as the advertising manager with McEwans and Bunnings, he oversaw the launch of the Bunnings Warehouse Brand in Australia.

Keen to blend his business skills with his passion for golf, Whitfield was elected President of the Box Hill Golf Club in 2018, where he has also served as a Board Director for eight years At Box Hill, Whitfield helps to ensure an outstanding offering to over 1000 playing members and 2500 social members.

Excited to welcome Whitfield, the PGA’s RTO Manager, Suzanne Burns emphasised the importance of ensuring that students are presented with a range of insights and tools to prepare them for success.

“It’s wonderful to welcome people like Mark to the PGA Institute,” she said. “His range of experience and success in the professional world speaks for itself.

More than that, he has been able to utilise his skills in the golf industry as well, so our students can certainly see a pathway and just how transferable these skills can be.”

“Mark is a wonderful example of where our students could take their careers, blending their vocational skills with an underlying passion for golf.”

The PGA Golf Learning Hub – home of the PGA Institute and the PGA’s various education programs – serves to provide everyone an entry point into a career in golf. It will be hosting its inaugural Open Day on Saturday, 19 November.

A world first in golf education, the Open Day will give visitors the chance to learn all about the PGA’s training and education courses and better understand the range of golf-industry career opportunities that exist.

TO LEARN MORE AND TO RSVP TO THE EVENT AND GO INTO THE DRAW TO WIN GREAT PRIZES ON THE DAY, CLICK HERE