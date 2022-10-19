Tee up your career in golf at the PGA Golf Learning Hub - PGA of Australia

With just four weeks to go, we are thrilled to give you an insight into what you can expect at the inaugural PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day, on November 19.

Home of the PGA’s education programs, the Golf Learning Hub is the perfect place to tee up a career you’ll love.

However you want your career in golf to look, the PGA Institute, the Membership Pathway Program and the PGA Academy are here to make it happen. We are proud to announce that at the Open Day, each of these streams will have a booth, where you can learn more about their offerings, and speak to past and current students.

RSVP today to go into the running to win a night’s stay and breakfast at the InterContinental Sorrento, PLUS a round of golf for 2 including a cart at Eagle Ridge!*

PGA INSTITUTE:

Offering Australia’s ONLY Diploma of Golf Management, the PGA Institute – in partnership with Holmesglen Tafe – provides an unrivalled golf-education program. It combines golf management, business and practical golf training to leave graduates best-placed to thrive in their own golfing career.

At the open day, you will have the chance to chat to past and current students, who are setting themselves up for success at the PGA Institute.

What can I study?

MEMBERSHIP PATHWAY PROGRAM:

One of the world’s most respected golf training programs, the Membership Pathway (MPP) provides a valuable platform to attain the training and education required to become a PGA Professional – Australia’s accredited experts in golf.

For anyone keen to turn their passion for golf into a rewarding career in the industry, the MPP provides real-life skills in the workplace, in addition to undertaking a nationally recognised diploma.

At the Open Day, you will meet:

PGA of Australia Training and Education managers who can outline your path to full PGA Membership through the MPP

Current MPP Associates who will share their experiences of the program and how it is setting them up for success in golf

PGA ACADEMY

The PGA Academy boasts a high quality team of PGA qualified coaches and the latest in golf performance technology to take your game to the next level. In addition to coaching services, the PGA Academy offers the Golf Performance Program and the Train Like A Tour Program.

At the Open Day you can…

Have a hit in the brand new PGA Academy TrackMan Simulators based at the PGA Golf Learning Hub

Meet accredited PGA coaches and learn how the PGA Academy can help elevate your game.

Talk to current students completing various PGA Academy programs

We look forward to seeing you on November 19, as you come and learn how to tee up your career in golf!

* N.B: Winner must be present on the Open Day to receive the prize.

The PGA Golf Learning Hub is based at Sandhurst Club, 75 Sandhurst Blvd, Sandhurst VIC 3977