Stolz, Crawford team up for SA Senior Foursomes win - PGA of Australia

David Crawford’s invitation to Andre Stolz to play the SA PGA Senior Foursomes Championship paid off handsomely with a two-stroke victory at Mount Gambier Golf Club.

Serving as a prelude to the MG Plasterers & Steeline SA PGA Seniors Championship to be played at Mount Gambier over the next two days, Stolz and Crawford teamed up for a 3-under par round of 69, two strokes clear of Michael Holden and John Onions (71) and Terry Pilkadaris and Mark Boulton (71).

Part of a five-way tie for the win last start at the Metro Homes Glenn Joyner Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Thaxted Park, Crawford reached out to Stolz for a tilt at the Senior Foursomes title.

Stolz obliged, the pair combining superbly thanks to some careful calculations prior to teeing off.

“We had a few decisions to make before we hit off actually, trying to work out who would be hitting off which tees,” said Stolz.

“There were a few par 3s on the even holes so we went through the course and thought that I’d take those and back myself with the irons, and they weren’t too bad for the most part.”

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Andre Stolz: “Overall we had a pretty cruisy day. We had a couple of stressful moments which foursomes always brings on but for the most part we kept it in play and didn’t have too many dramas.

“We had one little hiccup towards the end. Just tried to spur on ‘Craw’ to make two birdies to finish and we made one which was good.”

David Crawford: “I’m enjoying this year more so than last year. There were a few hiccups last year but this year, fully focused.

“It was such a pleasure to play with Andre early this year to try and get that confidence of how these guys play the game.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz/David Crawford 69

T2 Michael Holden/John Onions 71

T2 Terry Pilkadaris/Mark Boulton 71

4 Brendan Chant/Michael Long 72

T5 Paul Powell/Ben Jackson 73

T5 David McKenzie/Wayne Rogers 73

NEXT UP

The strongest field of the PGA Legends Tour season to date has gathered at Mount Gambier for the MG Plasterers & Steeline SA PGA Seniors Championship. The 59-man field boasts legends such as Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz, David McKenzie, Michael Long, Peter Fowler, Terry Price and Terry Pilkadaris. Day one on Sunday is a pro-am format followed by a seeded draw for the second and final round on Monday.