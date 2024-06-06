Bunker brilliance gives Stolz a playoff victory in Fiji - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz holed out from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Jason Norris and Peter Senior and claim the Vuksich & Boric Fiji Legends Golf Classic for the first time today.

The trio headed to Denarau Golf and Country Club’s par-5 18th hole after finishing level at 8-under-par after 54 holes, with Senior catching the joint overnight leaders by carding a final day 6-under 66.

Trying to emulate a victory at Denarau back when he was in his 20s in 1997, Stolz put himself in some trouble when he flew his third shot into the back bunker. Meanwhile Norris was in a greenside trap in just two and Senior had made it safely aboard in three after laying up.

“I’d actually had two of those bunker shots during the round, exactly the same with no lip which is so strange in a bunker,” Stolz said.

“I’d hit two great shots out already and I said to ‘Norrey’ going up to the green that ‘you know I’m going to hole mine out of here’.”

The 54-year-old made good on his prediction, splashing out of the sand before the ball rolled out with perfect pace into the cup to claim his four. Senior and then Norris missed with their birdie attempts to extend the playoff from four metres and two metres out respectively.

The win moves back Stolz back to a familiar position on top of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

After sharing the lead with Norris at the start of the day, Stolz turned in 3-under-par 33 to take a two-shot advantage.

Birdies on the par-3 11th and par-5 14th brought Norris back to level and the two cartmates couldn’t be separated after 54 holes after they posted pars on each of the final four holes for matching rounds of 69.

Meanwhile, defending champion Senior’s round in the group ahead featured a front nine of 32 and he eventually caught the top two by making a birdie on the par-3 17th. His 66 was the low round of the day.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I was pretty out of sorts over in WA and putting poorly so I went to the local Golf Box and bought a putter. It just felt good and on these greens you’ve got to a get a good roll on them to get them going across the top of the surface,” Stolz said.

“I did some good work at home at Pelican Waters and was feeling good actually when I got over here.

“I love coming to Fiji, as everyone else does, but been a bit frustrated at this event before with two seconds without winning. Now I can tick this one off the list.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-8: Andre Stolz (74-65-69)*; Jason Norris (71-68-69); Peter Senior (72-70-66)

(* Stolz won with birdie on first playoff hole)

-4: Mark Boulton (73-70-69)

-3: John Onions (74-67-72); Christopher Taylor (73-70-70)

-2: Roland Baglin (73-68-73); Chris Hollingsworth (73-73-68); Grahame Stinson (74-71-69)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Series heads to Queensland for the Australian PGA Nine-Hole Championships at the Town of 1770 on June 28-30.