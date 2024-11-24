From scholarship holder to championship winner - PGA of Australia

When Cameron Smith awarded Elvis Smylie one of his coveted scholarships in 2019 it was to help the teenager along the way to achieving results like what happened at the BMW Australian PGA Championship on Sunday.

What the 2022 Open champion didn’t expect to happen so quickly was having a scholarship recipient pip him for a major Aussie title like his fellow Queenslander did at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Smylie’s bogey-free 67 to Smith’s 69 under the pressure of the final round gave him a two-shot victory, his second on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia in the 2024-25 season and his first DP World Tour success, propelling his career to the next level.

It might be the first of many duels to come, providing another fascinating sub-plot for Australian golf.

“Helping Elvis out along the way is really cool,” Smith said.

“It’s a long way to come from being a junior golfer to a professional golfer and I think he just keeps making the right steps.

“You could really tell even when he was there that week (in the United States) that he was a hard worker so that’s a really good trait.

“He should enjoy this win, but also just keep working really hard because he’s still got a really long way to go.

“He had such a great round, he putted unbelievable, and yeah, it was awesome to watch.”

The other member of the final group, Victorian Marc Leishman, finished in a tie for third after a final round of 69, three shots back from the champion.

“Elvis played great. It was a big day for him,” Leishman said.

“His wedge play was good, he putted great with those key putts (for par saves) on 12, 15 and elsewhere.

“He took his medicine when he had to. He just made the right decisions and hit the right shots which is what you have to do to win. Impressive.”