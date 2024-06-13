Six recipients announced for Webex Golf Scholarships - PGA of Australia

Promising teenagers Natascha Tennent and Noah Schammer are among the first six recipients of the Webex Golf Scholarships that will provide financial and practical support to continue their journeys in golf.

Tennent (pictured, right) and Schammer (centre) will receive Development Scholarships as Steven Alderson (left), Lachlan Wood, Garth Allen and Cameron Pollard were announced as the Full Scholarship recipients.

An expansion of the Webex Players Series All Abilities program, Tennent and Schammer will each receive $3,000 in coaching and tournament support while Full Scholarship holders will receive $6,000 in total funding and support.

In addition, there will be Adidas clothing, technology support and a monthly player education webinar as Webex continues to find new ways to promote and develop All Abilities golf.

A total of 19 applications were received from nearly every state and territory with the selection panel not only impressed by the quality of each application but taking the time to talk personally with each athlete about their journey in golf.

“Thanks to Webex, these scholarships provide a great opportunity for these world class athletes,” said Nick Bielawski​​​​, Senior Manager – Coaching Programs for the PGA of Australia.

“They’ll receive access to coaching from PGA professionals around Australia. In addition, they’ll receive travel and tournament support to play in more tournaments and improve their world ranking.”

“Webex is proud to be partnering with PGA Australia to enable the ongoing development of All Abilities golfers,” said Chris Bowman, Director of Marketing, Webex by Cisco, APJC.

“Through both funding and the use of our technology, we aim to unlock opportunities for these talented rising stars to be coached by the world’s elite golfing professionals and set them on their path to becoming the next generation of Australian golfing champions.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their GA handicaps, performances in Webex Players Series events and performances in WR4GD ranking events.

Full Scholarships

Lachlan Wood

Winner 2023 Australian All Abilities Championship

T4 at 2024 G4D Open in England

Ranked No.7 in WR4GD Gross Rankings

2nd at G4D Tour @ The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Winner 2023 WA Open All Abilities Championship

Cameron Pollard

3rd at 2023 Australian All Abilities Championship

Winner 2024 Webex All Abilities Players Series Hunter Valley

Winner 2024 Queensland Inclusive Championship

2nd at 2024 NSW All Inclusive Championship

Steven Alderson

Ranked No.4 in Australia in gross rankings

Ranked No.6 in WR4GD Nett Rankings

Winner of Webex All Abilities Players Series South Australia

Tied 1st at Qld Inclusive Championship

2nd at SA Inclusive Championship

3rd at Vic Inclusive Championship

Garth Allen

Ranked No.8 in Australia in gross rankings

4th place at the 2024 Scottish Open

3rd place in his flight at US Open Adaptive Qualifying

3rd NSW All Abilities Championship

4th SA All Abilities Championship

Top-50 finish at 2024 G4D Open

Development Scholarships

Noah Schammer

Winner 2023 Riversdale All Abilities Cup

Ranked No.88 in WR4GD Gross Rankings

7th at 2024 Victorian Inclusive Championship

Natascha Tennent

Gold Medallist 2023 Special Olympics World Games

No.13-ranked female on WR4GD

Winner of Sporting Achievement Whilst Overcoming Adversity at 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards

Winner Nett Strokeplay Division at EDGA Algarve Masters in Portugal