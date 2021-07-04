Simple strategy behind Davis’s PGA TOUR title push

Burned by two previous missed cuts, Sydney’s Cameron Davis is adopting a simple strategy as he pushes for a maiden PGA TOUR title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Two-putt birdies at both the par-5 14th and par-5 17th holes saw Davis sign for a 5-under par round of 67 on day three to be tied for third at 13-under, just one stroke back of co-leaders Troy Merritt (67) and Joaquin Niemann (68).

A third-place finish at The American Express tournament in January is Davis’s best result to date on the PGA TOUR but with the 2017 Australian Open and 2018 Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour to his credit has a proven ability of knowing how to win.

To get the job done at Detroit Golf Club, Davis intends to continue with the simple formula that has served him so well already this week.

“Try and put the ball in the fairway,” was Davis’s explanation of his methodology.

“I’ve missed the cut the last two times I played here, so I wouldn’t say necessarily it’s a place that fit my eye straightaway, but this year I’ve kind of figured out a slightly different way to play the golf

course and it’s going pretty well so far.

“You need to be in play to hit a good shot for your second one.

“It’s been going all right. I just need to do another good solid day tomorrow.”

Although he only hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation in Saturday’s third round, Davis is second for the week in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, hitting more than 80 per cent of GIR in both of his opening two rounds.

He is third in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and said that putting himself in play is putting himself in position to execute with his irons.

“Everything’s just sort of in a good place,” Davis explained.

“Everything working together pretty well kind of leads to a little less stress on the golf course, leaving me in better positions.

“And it’s nice to make a couple of putts every now and then to keep the momentum going.”

Now 26 years of age, Davis shot 64 in the final round to win the Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club four years ago and wants to adopt a positive mindset in his pursuit of a PGA TOUR breakthrough win.

“It’s been what I’ve been working for my whole life, so it would be pretty special,” Davis said of a potential victory.

“I just need to try and do my job and hopefully come out the other side with what I want.

“Either way, I’m just going to make sure I enjoy it. Looking forward to it.”

Next best of the Australians is Aaron Baddeley (69) in a tie for 25th, the highlight of his round an eagle from 45 feet at the par-5 17th to be 8-under through three rounds, Jason Day a further shot back in a tie for 35th after a bogey-free 3-under 69.