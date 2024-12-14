Radical move behind Henwood’s Sunshine Coast Masters title - PGA of Australia

A session in a hyperbaric chamber has helped Adam Henwood complete a two-stroke win at the $30,000 Sunshine Coast Masters at Twin Waters Golf Club.

Playing his 63rd and penultimate event of the PGA Legends Tour season and battling a rib injury, such was Henwood’s experience in the hyperbaric chamber he intends to make one a permanent part of his recovery.

“I’m going to buy one as soon as I sell my house and put it in the truck I’m going to build,” said Henwood after his ninth win of the season.

“I’ve spent some time in some and as soon as I head south, I’m going to spend two hours a day in one for about 20-30 30 days and see if I can get rid of this rib injury every day.”

A three-stroke leader after day one, Henwood held off a late charge by two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Rod Pampling (66) to complete a two-shot win with a two-round total of 11-under, Murray Lott taking outright third with rounds of 69-68.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Bogey-free in Round 1, Henwood laid down an early marker to the rest of the field with birdies at two of his opening three holes.

He would turn in 2-under on the back of six straight pars and then moved to 10-under with a birdie at the par-4 10th.

As Pampling made his move up the leaderboard, Henwood went on another seven-hole par stretch before conjuring a brilliant up-and-down at the par-5 18th to build a more comfortable cushion.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“When I came down the last, I didn’t ask or look at the scoreboard until I hit my second shot,” said Henwood.

“I had a bum yardage so I thought, I can’t get there and the pin’s on the front. That’s a horrible up-and-down if you’re just short.

“I decided to hit it over near the hazard on the right to use the width of the green but when I got there I had an even worse shot than just off the front because of the way the green is shaped.

“Then I asked what the scores were and when they said 9-under I was like, Oh no, I could really bugger this up.

“It was a tough shot but I hit an awesome shot to three feet so then that was done.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Adam Henwood 65-68—133

2 Rod Pampling 69-66—135

3 Murray Lott 69-68—137

4 Simon Tooman 68-70—138

T5 Marcus Cain 68-71—139

T5 Richard Gilkey 72-67—139

T5 Andre Stolz 70-69—139

NEXT UP

The 2024 PGA Legends Tour comes to an end from Monday with the 36-hole Queensland Senior PGA Championship at Maroochy River Golf Club worth $30,000.