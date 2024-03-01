Pilkadaris features in three-way tie at Heidelberg Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Long-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia member Terry Pilkadaris bounced back from an injury layoff to figure in a three-way tie for top spot in the De Bortoli Heidelberg Golf Club Pro-Am on Friday.

The winner at Heidelberg in 2015, Pilkadaris shot a 4-under-par 68 that was matched by Jake Hughes and DJ Loypur on a crowded leaderboard that featured 13 players within two shots.

Ranked as high as 153rd in the world at the peak of his career, Pilkadaris has missed most of the Australian Summer of Golf after tearing a rib muscle “trying to hit it too hard” in November.

He made his comeback on the PGA Legends Tour earlier this week with a tie for sixth place at Southern Golf Club and then a share of second behind Terry Price at Settlers Run before heading back to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

“I’m old so the body’s not working too well,” he joked.

One of the professionals who took part in the start of the Victorian Pennant season last weekend, playing in the No.3 spot for Kingston Heath, Jake Hughes brought in some hot form, clinching his match 4&3 before playing on to shoot 8-under for the 17 holes he played at The National.

Pilkadaris and Loypur will head to the season-ending National Tournament Presented by BMW on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia starting on March 14.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

All three Heidelberg winners played in the afternoon wave with Hughes teeing off the fourth, Loypur the 10th and Pilkadaris the 17th.

Hughes was -4 after just six holes but bogeys on the 17th and third prevented him from going lower as he finished with six birdies for the day.

Loypur, who also mixed in six birdies with two bogeys, had a chance to win on his final hole. But after picking up shots on the three previous par-5s he played, could only manage a par on the 479m ninth.

The only bogey for Pilkadaris came on the par-4 eighth.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Pilkadaris described his round as “nice and steady”.

“I kept the ball in play off the tee. Heidelberg is quite a tight course and tried to keep the ball below the hole because the greens were quite quick. I thought I had it there (a 67) on my final hole, but it wasn’t to be.”

DJ Loypur was thankful he holed some putts after being “a little all over the place”.

“I had to figure out where I was going out here because I hadn’t been here for a few years. Had a couple opportunities late to make another birdie but missed them unfortunately.”

Hughes said: “I started off hot, but then got into a bit of a lull with pars on two par-5s on the back nine. From there, I cruised on in.

“I’ve been playing solid, getting the handicap down to +5 at Kingston Heath. I’m hoping to get an invite into The National and continuing on in the Order of Merit.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Jake Hughes, DJ Loypur, Terry Pilkadaris

69: Darcy Brereton, Wade Lowrie, Rick Kulacz, Steven Jones

70: Michael Dean

71: Dylan Higgins, Lachlan Aylen, Toby Walker, Matt Dowling, Alex Edge

NEXT UP

The 2023/24 adidas Pro-Am Series reaches its conclusion in Victoria next week with events at Northern, Keysborough, Eynesbury and Geelong.