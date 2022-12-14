PGA Partners with Holmesglen Institute to level up golf education offering - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia has joined forced with Holmesglen Institute to offer a suite of new specialist golf education courses from the world-first Golf Learning Hub in Melbourne’s south-east.



The PGA Golf Learning Hub, established at the prestigious Sandhurst Golf Club,

offers a range of courses for students keen to pursue or develop careers in the golf

industry and is proud to enhance these offerings alongside Holmesglen.



As a result of the partnership, Holmesglen will now be able to deliver accredited courses in Sports Turf Management and Hospitality Management; between its Glen Waverley campus, Zest training restaurant and

Sandhurst from February. A tourism course will also be available later in 2023.



The qualifications complement the PGA Institute’s Diploma of Golf Management, which is run

both from the Learning Hub at Sandhurst and with flexible online study options also available.



All courses, which are nationally accredited and endorsed by the PGA, provide practical training,

industry placement and a focus on the golf industry, which employs 25,000 people in Australia.



General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, Geoff Stewart, said the partnership positions

the PGA Golf Learning Hub as the number one location for people wanting to kickstart a career in

golf.



“This is a significant moment for our sport,” Mr Stewart said.



“We are proud of our partnership with Holmesglen Institute, Victoria’s largest TAFE, to provide an

unrivalled golf education offering for our industry now and into the future.



“There is no doubt that a solid grounding in golf education is the best way to ensure the ongoing

success of the entire golf industry and this partnership means we can continue to do that.”



Holmesglen Executive Director for International Education and Enterprise Solutions, Andrew

Williamson, said partnering with the PGA of Australia – through the Golf Learning Hub – was

a win for those who loved the sport and aspired to a specialist career in golf.



“Melbourne has long been regarded as the sporting capital of Australia with a plethora of events on

our doorstep. So, it’s not surprising that demand for sporting courses has seen significant growth in

recent years,” Mr Williamson said.



“The PGA Golf Learning Hub offers dedicated golf training in an integrated and effective golfing

ecosystem that will inevitably open up more pathways for people aspiring to work in the industry.”



He said new intakes for the Holmesglen courses will occur in February and July each year, with a

strong pipeline of local and international students expected to enrol to meet the needs of the

Victorian golfing industry.



PGA Institute Manager Suzanne Burns said the partnership between the PGA Institute and Holmesglen

allowed the team at the Golf Learning Hub to offer qualifications across all six workforce pillars of the golf industry.



“We are passionate about offering a unique, world-class education service and we are now able to

take that to the next level, working collaboratively with Holmesglen,” Ms Burns said.



Enrolments for the 2023 intake of PGA Golf Learning Hub courses are now open. Register your interest study at the PGA Institute, PGA Academy, and Membership Pathway Program.

For more information on the courses that Holmesglen will be offering as part of the parntership, click here

To learn more about the PGA Golf Learning Hub, click here