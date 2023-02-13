PGA of Australia welcomes newest Full Vocational Members - PGA of Australia

Victoria Park Golf Complex in Queensland hosted the QLD/NT graduation dinner on Friday evening, celebrating the achievements of fourteen Associates, graduating to Full Vocational Membership of the PGA of Australia.

Australia’s newest PGA Professionals, they were joined by more than sixty attendees on the night, including General Manager of Membership and Education Geoff Stewart, Queensland Member Support officer Mark Weir, Training Manager Stephanie Jamieson as well as State Manager for QLD/NT, Broc Greenhalgh.

“It’s a great chance to celebrate their achievements over the last three years and to welcome them to the fold as Full Vocational Members,” Weir said.

“They have obviously navigated a challenging time throughout their Associateship with COVID, so it is wonderful that we can honour them tonight as they move into the industry as PGA Professionals.”

There were fourteen graduates on Friday night, including 2022 National PGA Associate of the Year, Mitchell Smith.

Additionally, the group included Zoe Maxwell, who competed at the 2023 Vic Open, as well as Jade Longstaff who completed the entirety of her Membership Pathway Program from Darwin.

“The class of 2022 was an outstanding group,” said Weir. “We are immensely proud of them all and looking forward to following their progress and supporting them on their journey as Full Vocational Members of the PGA of Australia.”

A full list of graduates from the evening is available below: